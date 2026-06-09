UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025

United Nations, June 8 (IANS) The UN on Monday paid tribute to 136 of its personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2025.

"The women and men we commemorate today include 97 civilian personnel and 39 uniformed peacekeepers -- military and police. They came from 32 countries: diverse in background, but united in purpose," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the annual memorial service held at the UN Headquarters in New York, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the dead were 80 staff members who served in Gaza with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. More UN colleagues have been killed in Gaza than in any other conflict or disaster in the history of the United Nations, said Guterres. "These tragedies weigh heavily on us all, and should be remembered by the entire world."

UN personnel must never be targeted. Attacks on peacekeepers and humanitarian workers are a violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, he said. "We reaffirm our unwavering commitment for the security and safety of UN personnel everywhere, and we will never stop demanding accountability."

The UN personnel who died in the line of duty chose to serve in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on Earth, because they understood that the world does not improve unless someone strives to improve it, said the UN chief.

"We live in a moment when multilateralism is under attack, when powerful forces would have us believe that the United Nations -- that unity itself -- is a pipedream. The people we commemorate today prove otherwise," he said.

"Amidst all the fear and the doubt, they knew exactly how to live: We must be brave enough to take a stand, kind enough to care for others, and dedicated enough to keep showing up. Courage, compassion, and commitment ... These are the highest instincts of humankind," he said.

--IANS

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