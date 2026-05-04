IPL 2026: ‘Watching Virat, you understand the art of chasing,’ says Bethell on learning curve at RCB

Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s young all-rounder Jacob Bethell says observing seasoned campaigners like Virat Kohli has helped him grasp the nuances of chasing in T20 cricket, as the Englishman continues to grow into his role in the IPL.

Now in his second season with the franchise, the 23-year-old reflected on his journey from Barbados to one of the biggest stages in world cricket. “I grew up in Barbados, always with a bat and ball. Around 10–12, I started taking it seriously. I moved to England for school, progressed to Warwickshire, and signed my first contract in 2021. A stress fracture set me back, but I came back strong, earned an England call-up, and then arrived in Bengaluru,” Bethell said, outlining his path to the IPL.

Adjusting to the attention that comes with playing in India has been a unique experience for the youngster. “The limelight is a funny thing, life is still the same, but when people want to watch you play, it’s a privilege. I don’t know how many people in India would be calling me Starboy. It’s pretty incredible,” he added.

Bethell admitted that stepping into the IPL required a shift in mindset, particularly given the pace and intensity of the competition. "When I got to RCB, I was curious about the experience. Watching Virat, Rajat, and speaking to DK, I realised the game shifts here. It’s played at a high tempo; you have to be aggressive and brave," he noted.

Elaborating on Kohli’s influence, Bethell highlighted the importance of composure in run chases. "Watching Virat chase, you understand the art of batting, how to control a chase and stay not out. It’s about shifting gears based on the situation,” he observed, pointing to the value of adaptability in high-pressure scenarios.

He also spoke about the deep-rooted cricket culture in India, which he believes contributes to players’ development. “People here love talking about cricket. It’s more hands-on, with more information shared. The passion and volume of cricket at a young age is incredible,” Bethell said.

Working alongside experienced coaches has further sharpened his game awareness. “Andy observes and speaks only when needed; you listen when he does. DK is excellent at spotting things and identifying scoring areas quickly,” he remarked, referring to head coach Andy Flower and mentor Dinesh Karthik.

Looking ahead, Bethell emphasised his desire to keep improving in the tournament. “I wanted to be better than last year. Whether you play a few games or many, it’s about hunger. This is the marquee tournament, if you don’t improve here, when will you?” he said.

He also recalled the intensity of playing in front of RCB’s passionate fanbase. “Walking out with Virat, hearing the crowd, it was loud. You have to stay completely switched on,” he added.

Backing the youngster, head coach Andy Flower praised Bethell’s temperament and potential. “My first sight of Bethell was in the Under-19 World Cup, a very talented batsman with real flair. We targeted him straight away. He’s got a mature cricketing brain and won’t be cowed or bullied by anyone, which is a trait you see in top players,” Flower said.

Highlighting his ability to process information effectively, Flower added, “One of the key skills at this level is filtering information well, and he does that exceptionally. The IPL and RCB environment will stand him in really good stead, I expect great things from him. He’s ready not just to compete with the best, but to thrive in that company.”

As Bethell continues to adapt and evolve, his exposure to high-level cricket and mentorship within the RCB setup appears to be shaping him into a confident and versatile performer.

--IANS

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