IPL 2026: ‘Upfront we were outstanding in the powerplay,’ says Holder after four-for against PBKS

Ahmedabad, May 3 (IANS) After delivering a match-defining spell, Jason Holder credited a collective bowling effort for Gujarat Titans’ control over Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash, emphasising the importance of discipline and execution on a responsive surface.

Holder, who returned figures of 4/24, underlined the team’s overall performance with the ball, beginning with the impact made by the new-ball pair.

“Really good team effort. Thought the boys bowled really well. Upfront, we were outstanding in the powerplay with both KG and Siraj. They set the tone and bowled really good lengths. Made it difficult for their batters to get on top of us. All the other bowlers just carried through,” Holder told the broadcasters after the first innings.

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj's early breakthroughs put Punjab on the back foot, a key phase Holder considered crucial in shaping the innings. Their skill in exploiting conditions made it difficult for PBKS to gain momentum, despite a mid-innings recovery.

Reflecting on the nature of the pitch in Ahmedabad, Holder pointed out that success came down to consistent lengths rather than extravagant variations.

“On this wicket you just have to hit a really good length - not too short, not too full. There's enough in the wicket. Our bowlers did a really good job of extracting whatever there was in the wicket. There was some seam movement as well which helped us,” he said.

Holder also spoke about his comfort playing at the venue, which has been a productive ground for him over the years as he said, “I guess so (favourite surface in India?). Trying to make it home. Ahmedabad has always been a good place for me personally. Enjoy coming here. Obviously a wonderful stadium with a great atmosphere and great fans.”

Having played a decisive role in restricting Punjab Kings, Holder’s spell once again highlighted his value as a key all-round option for the Gujarat Titans, especially in pressure situations.

He also touched on the batting aspect on such surfaces, suggesting that early adjustments in the innings are vital. “It's about giving yourself a bit of time in the beginning. Just get accustomed to the bounce,” he said.

--IANS

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