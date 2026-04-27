IPL 2026: The challenge lies in mastering the small moments, bridging minor gaps, says Rana

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Delhi Capitals batting all-rounder Nitish said the key to turning around his team’s fortunes in the second half of IPL 2026 lies in mastering the finer details and bridging minor gaps, especially in the fielding department.

The Axar Patel-led DC need a win to keep themselves in good stead in the race to playoffs after losing four of their last five games meant they are at seventh spot in the points table.

"In a tournament like this, every game is vital, and the intensity only ramps up during the grueling second half. While our recent losses might suggest a slump, we’re actually playing good cricket; the challenge lies in mastering the small moments and bridging minor gaps, particularly in our fielding, to convert tight situations into wins," Rana said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Rana, who hit a stroke-filled 91 while sharing a 220-run stand with KL Rahul while making a mammoth 264 against Punjab Kings on Saturday, added that consistency across all three departments remains non-negotiable to succeed in the T20 format.

"Success in the T20 format requires total consistency across all three departments - batting, bowling, and fielding - regardless of the opposition's reputation or external factors like boundary size. Our focus remains strictly on executing our own plans and controlling the variables within our reach to ensure the result swings back in our favor today."

Reflecting on his personal form, Rana said trusting his process has helped him rediscover rhythm after having a rough start to the competition. "On a personal level, I’ve learned to trust my process rather than obsessing over short-term scores.

“Even when the runs weren't flowing, I could feel that my footwork was solid and my timing was sharp. I knew I was just one click away from a big innings. Having found that rhythm in the last two matches, my goal now is to build on this momentum, make the tournament count, and contribute significantly to the team’s success."

--IANS

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