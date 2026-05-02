IPL 2026: ‘Starc’s brought some firepower with him,’ says Ian Bishop on DC quick’s comeback

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop lauded Mitchell Starc’s impact on his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying the Australian quick added much-needed ‘firepower’ to the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack in their win over Rajasthan Royals.

Starc, who joined the squad after recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries that kept him out for a long time, made an immediate impression with figures of 3/40 in his four overs. His spell proved crucial in restricting Rajasthan Royals to 225/6, a total that Delhi eventually chased down with seven wickets in hand.

Bishop admitted he had initial doubts about how the left-arm quick would fare after a lengthy layoff, but was impressed by the intensity he brought to the field.

“I had a question in my own mind: what sort of form will he come into this after that protracted break that he had. But he's brought some firepower with him. It was pleasing. The last over went for a few runs, otherwise the figures would have been a lot better,” Bishop told ESPNcricinfo.

Starc’s outing began on a tough note when he was struck for a six by Yashasvi Jaiswal off the very first ball of the innings. However, he responded quickly, dismissing the opener just two deliveries later with a sharp comeback. Despite conceding runs early, with 16 coming off his first two overs, the pacer maintained his pace and rhythm.

He returned at a critical juncture in the death overs and turned the game in Delhi’s favour. In the 17th over, Starc removed Ravindra Jadeja before dismissing a well-set Riyan Parag, who had threatened to take the game away with a blistering 90. Although his final over went for runs, his breakthroughs halted Rajasthan’s momentum at a decisive stage.

Bishop emphasised the importance of Starc’s presence in Delhi’s bowling unit, particularly in combination with fellow overseas pacer Lungi Ngidi, as the team looks to build balance going forward.

"I am happy with that from DC's point of view. They needed that. With Lungi [Ngidi] and Starc playing together [in future matches], it will form a nice thing with two overseas batters and two overseas seam bowlers. I am glad to see Mitch come with what he has come,” Bishop stated.

Delhi Capitals went on to complete their highest-ever run chase in IPL history, powered by half-centuries from KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka, alongside a brisk contribution from Nitish Rana. The win not only ended their three-match losing streak but also marked a strong turnaround, aided significantly by Starc’s return to the side.

--IANS

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