April 29, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Shubham should be a starter or should be coming in more often as impact player, says Mukund

IPL 2026: Shubham should be a starter or should be coming in more often as impact player, says Mukund

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals faith in upcoming batter Shubham Dubey coming good and hitting a match-winning cameo against Punjab Kings has drawn praise from former India batter Abhinav Mukund, who said the franchise’s backing was crucial in helping him succeed in a demanding role.

Dubey, who had modest seasons for RR in 2024 and 2025, smashed 31 not out off just 12 balls and was involved in a partnership of 77 coming in only 32 balls with Donovan Ferreira as RR hunted down 223 with four balls to spare.

"It's a very difficult role, and I think a lot of Indian players get stuck in that role. And when they don't get those runs, it becomes a very difficult position to actually, even for a team management, to support this particular player and say, 'okay, this is the guy that we've backed.'

"A lot of teams have the conviction to do that. Some teams don't. And I always pity these guys who have only ten balls and they have to get about 25-30 runs. I always felt that Rajasthan have backed Shubham Dubey, which is a very good thing. I'm glad he's come good.

“Even the Lucknow game, his contribution was immense, the reason they got to 160 (159). It was Shubham Dubey and Jadeja's partnership (49 not out in 25 balls). I think Shubham should be a starter or if the impact player is used like this, then he should be coming in more often than not now," said Mukund on ESPNCricinfo.

Leg spinner Piyush Chawla also highlighted Dubey’s ability to control the tempo of the game at the back-end. "We have seen the cameos from Shubham Dubey earlier also, when he was picked by Rajasthan Royals, in the first season itself. Then people were still talking about 'who's this guy'.

"But the way he has batted, he has shown that talent. He can play those big shots. He knows how to run the game. He has got that ability. And the partnership which he had today with Ferreira, that was just brilliant. He actually made sure that Rajasthan got home," he added.

--IANS

nr/bc

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