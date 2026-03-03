IPL 2026: RCB confirms it will host five matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium; two games at Raipur

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) With the Karnataka state government giving its go-ahead, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with five of their home games confirmed to take place in Bengaluru this season.

The remaining two home matches of their IPL 2026 campaign will be staged at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as per prior commitment.

This is a significant development for RCB following the horrific stampede that took place near the stadium because of mismanagement, as the franchise celebrated its maiden IPL title last year. The Karnataka government initiated an inquiry into the stampede, and all activities at the Chinnaswamy Stadium were suspended, sending the franchise on a shopping spree for a home venue.

But now, things have settled down, and recently the government gave its nod for organising matches at the stadium.

"This comes after months of hard work and close coordination across all concerned authorities with a common goal of bringing the games back to home ground for the fans," the RCB informed in a release on Tuesday.

In the statement, the RCB management also extended its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation, and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru. The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games in their home ground.

Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground; it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home.”

“After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible.”

This effort and affirmative outcome reaffirm the franchise’s deep-rooted bond with its passionate home supporters and mark the sustained presence of the champions at their fortress, the statement said.

The IPL Governing Council is likely to release the full schedule of the 2026 edition of the mega event after the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

