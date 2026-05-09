IPL 2026: Rashid’s four-fer, Gill’s 84 help GT thrash RR by 77 runs

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Gujarat Titans produced a commanding all-round performance to crush Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs in their IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, with Rashid Khan starring in a dramatic middle-overs collapse after Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill powered the visitors to a massive total of 229/4.

In a contest that swung wildly across phases, Rajasthan threatened an extraordinary chase during a breathtaking powerplay before Gujarat’s spinners completely dismantled the innings to bowl the hosts out for 152 in 16.3 overs.

The foundation for Gujarat’s emphatic victory was laid by Sudharsan and Gill, who once again showcased why they have become one of the most dependable opening pairs of the season. Batting on a fresh Jaipur surface that initially offered true bounce and pace, the duo attacked aggressively from the outset and denied Rajasthan any control with the new ball.

Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande struggled for rhythm early, while the Gujarat openers capitalised ruthlessly whenever width or length was offered. Sudharsan was particularly fluent square of the wicket, whereas Gill mixed timing with placement in another composed captain’s knock.

The pair ensured Gujarat dominated the powerplay before accelerating further through the middle overs. Rajasthan briefly regained some control after Sudharsan’s dismissal, but Gujarat’s finishing surge ensured the innings never lost momentum as they crossed the 225-run mark comfortably.

Chasing 230, Rajasthan responded with astonishing aggression. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up Jaipur immediately by launching Mohammed Siraj for a six in the opening over and continued his fearless assault against Kagiso Rabada. The left-hander played outrageous attacking strokes on both sides of the wicket, racing to 36 off just 16 deliveries with three fours and three sixes.

Even after Yashasvi Jaiswal miscued a pull to depart for just three runs, Rajasthan refused to slow down. Dhruv Jurel arrived with attacking intent and produced one of the most explosive passages of the chase when he hammered Siraj for 22 runs in the fifth over, including three towering sixes and a boundary.

At 78/3 after six overs, despite the wickets of Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan still appeared firmly in the contest with the required rate manageable and momentum temporarily in their favour.

That changed completely once Gujarat introduced spin. Sai Kishore immediately slowed the tempo with clever changes of pace and angles before Rashid Khan delivered the decisive blow. The Afghanistan leg-spinner removed the dangerous Jurel with a googly that sneaked under the bat and then struck again a couple of balls later by bowling Donovan Ferreira.

From there, Rajasthan’s innings unravelled rapidly. Washington Sundar tightened the squeeze from one end while Rashid operated with increasing menace from the other. Shubham Dubey briefly counterattacked with a six over midwicket, but Rashid responded instantly by bowling him with a quicker delivery that turned sharply back in.

Ravindra Jadeja attempted to keep Rajasthan alive with a spirited 38 off 25 balls, sweeping and pulling boundaries to briefly resist Gujarat’s charge. However, the asking rate kept climbing sharply as Gujarat’s spinners extracted grip and uneven pace from the ageing surface.

Rashid eventually ended Jadeja’s resistance in the 14th over with a successful lbw review to complete his four-wicket haul and effectively finish the contest. By then, Rajasthan needed over 15 an over and had lost all momentum.

Jason Holder then wrapped up the tail efficiently, dismissing Jofra Archer, Dasun Shanaka and Tushar Deshpande to seal a crushing victory with 21 balls to spare.

While Rajasthan’s explosive powerplay briefly hinted at a record chase, Gujarat’s superior game management and exceptional spin bowling ultimately proved decisive. The win also provided a massive boost to Gujarat’s net run rate, strengthening their position in the playoff race.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 229/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84, Sai Sudharsan 55; Brijesh Sharma 2-47, Ravindra Jadeja 1-34) beat Rajasthan Royals 152 all out in 16.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 38, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 36; Rashid Khan 4-33, Jason Holder 3-12) by 77 runs.

--IANS

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