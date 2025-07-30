IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach (Ld)

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has been appointed as bowling coach of Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

IANS had previously reported on Wednesday that Arun was set to join LSG set-up after wrapping up a four-year stint at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“It’s an honour to join the Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise that reflects professionalism, ambition, and vision at every level. My conversations with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka and the management were incredibly energizing — there is a clear intent to invest in young Indian talent and build a long-term legacy,” said Arun in a statement issued by the franchise.

Arun had joined KKR ahead of 2022 season, where he as a member of the franchise’s 2024 IPL winning team. He had two stints with the Indian team as their bowling coach - from 2014 to 2015, and from 2017 to 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played a huge role in shaping the fast-bowling revolution in the men’s team.

He now joins the LSG coaching set-up which currently features mentor Zaheer Khan, head coach Justin Langer, and assistant coach Lance Klusener. “What excites me most is the vision for long-term development. LSG has invested in a young, talented, and dynamic group of Indian fast bowlers — Akashdeep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Akash Singh — and I see immense potential in each of them.”

“My mission is to help shape them into a cohesive, fearless, and tactically sharp pace unit that can challenge the best batting line-ups in the world,” added Arun, who played two Tests and four ODIs for India.

Arun was part of the Indian team winning the Men’s Under-19 World Cup in Australia in 2012, and also served as coach of Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Hyderabad teams in the domestic cricket circuit. Arun also spent time as bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL from 2015 to 2017. LSG failed to make the playoffs of IPL 2025 under India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s leadership and finished at seventh place.

