IPL 2026: 'Lord' Shardul happy to finally play for MI, shine on home ground

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Shardul Thakur, who was a net bowler for the Mumbai Indians in their early years, celebrated his first match for the franchise with a three-wicket haul that helped them beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

Thakur has played for the Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Suoer Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL before being brought to his home town franchise after a swap deal with LSG. On Sunday, he justified that faith by claiming 3-39 that halted a rampaging KKR innings and helped MI restrict them to 220/4 in 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81) struck blazing half-centuries to help the Mumbai Indians romp to a six-wicket win against KKR in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, ending their embarrassing streak of not winning their opening match in 13 seasons.

Thakur, who was named Player of the Match for his effort, said he likes to take up challenges, and Sunday presented such a situation.

"I've said this before, I like challenges. This was a challenging situation, especially in the sixth over. Because you expect Boult or Bumrah to get early wickets, but that didn't happen. So it was challenging coming in and bowling that sixth over. Challenges are what have made me. This ground has given me both bitter and sweet memories," said Thakur in the post-match presentation.

He said that playing for the Mumbai Indians is special for him as it allows him to play at his home ground.

"To come and play for MI is special. To come and play on my home ground. I was a net bowler and an upcoming boy in the early years, quietly making my mark. Since then, it was always going to happen, and it's finally happened. So it feels special. I'll be very happy if I stay here [for my career]. It's my home city. The kind of backing I have got here is amazing. To trade me from LSG and play me in my first game," he said.

Thakur, who is nicknamed Lord and has become a subject for many memes on the social media, said he does not mind the attention he gets on the net.

"I like them because people give that name with love. So it's not really a 'meme' meme. Just a way for people to show love," he added.

--IANS

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