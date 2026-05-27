BJP plans countrywide celebrations on June 10 to mark Modi govt's 12-year tenure

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to organise a series of events to mark 12 years of progress with people's trust and welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day he took oath of office for the third consecutive term on June 10.

He took oath of office and secrecy as the 15th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014.

Thus, while Tuesday can be considered the day that the Narendra Modi-led Union government completed 12 years in power, his third term began on June 10, 2024, marking the beginning of Modi government 3.0.

The BJP is slated to celebrate the occasion at several places across the country, including the national capital.

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers of states under National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule will present the list of achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, party functionaries said.

The roadmap for a 'Developed India by 2047' will also be presented before the people.

Seminars and press conferences, as well as dialogues with prominent persons from various fields are also being planned, to be held across all states in the country.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states are also expected to meet in Delhi on June 10 to celebrate the occasion.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President Nitin Nabin, apart from other NDA leaders and senior Ministers.

According to sources, a vote of thanks will be presented on the achievements of the Modi government in the past 12 years.

BJP President Nabin said on Tuesday that some party leaders held a virtual meeting in preparation for the celebration of the event with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, party General Secretaries, and state Presidents.

Additionally, the BJP is expected to organise events to mark the World Environment Day on June 5 and International Yoga Day on June 21, which is likely to witness wide participation by party workers as well as the common people.

Seminars, tree plantation drives, and interactive programmes are also being planned with beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes from booth level to district, and state level.

BJP workers, sources say, have been reaching out to households to inform people about the welfare measures, developmental initiatives and other achievements of the Modi government in the past 12 years.

Leaders have expressed confidence that citizens have, and will continue to repose their trust in Prime Minister Modi's vibrant and visionary leadership.

--IANS

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