Government strengthens security and student facilities ahead of NEET-UG re-test

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan to evaluate preparedness for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21.

According to official statement, the meeting focused on strengthening examination security and ensuring smooth conduct of one of the country's largest entrance examinations.

K. Radhakrishnan, who also leads the High-Powered Steering Committee constituted to monitor the implementation of reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), reviewed the arrangements.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the NTA were also present in the meeting.

he meeting was attended by the Secretary of Higher Education Vineet Joshi, the NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, and other senior representatives of the Ministry.

According to officials, during the review, the Director General of the NTA presented details of additional security measures being implemented to maintain transparency and credibility in the examination process.

Officials discussed the enhancement of surveillance systems, stricter monitoring mechanisms, and improved coordination at examination centres to prevent irregularities.

Emphasising the importance of conducting a fair and secure examination, Dharmendra Pradhan said that safeguarding the integrity of the examination process remains the Union government's top priority.

He also stressed that equal attention must be given to providing adequate facilities and a student-friendly atmosphere at all examination centres across the country.

The NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted at more than 5,400 examination centres spread across 550 cities nationwide.

According to officials, extensive preparations are being put in place so as to ensure that students face no inconvenience during the examination process.

Significantly, the review meeting comes amid increased focus on examination reforms and transparency in national-level entrance tests.

Officials say the Ministry of Education and the NTA are working closely to restore confidence among students and parents by strengthening security protocols and improving operational efficiency.

--IANS

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