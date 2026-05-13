IPL 2026: KKR’s winning streak built on collective effort, experience and planning, says Narine

Raipur, May 13 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders’ seasoned campaigner Sunil Narine has attributed the franchise’s four‑match winning streak in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to collective effort, experience, and careful planning. After being winless in their first six games, KKR have won four straight games to keep themselves in slight contention for the playoffs.

“I think it’s all 12 guys on the team who are getting up and trying to contribute in whatever way they can, trying to stick to their roles. And, obviously, when you win one and two, you’re on a roll, so you continue doing that.

“So hopefully we can continue the same momentum. It’s going to be tough beating RCB because they are playing good cricket, but I think it’s all about how you start, whether you bat or you bowl,” said Narine in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Asked about his own bowling, where he’s picked 10 games in nine matches, Narine said, “The body is good. Even though IPL is long, you have a decent amount of breaks to kind of reflect and relax and just get your mind off cricket at times.”

Reflecting on his dual role, of batting and hitting big hits after being done with bowling duties, Narine explained, “I think it’s a bit of both, but, obviously with the experience, you have a little more insight, because you see guys that are going out and beating the ball and then you have to come and try to bowl an over for four or five.

“It’s tough, but it’s more about reflecting on your game, what you can do, and focusing on what is best for you at that point in time. I love watching the game, so I watch probably nearly every single game, so you observe batsmen, and obviously you see who is in form, who’s not out of form. So obviously you have to plan, but I think it’s more of the experience and watching the cricket live.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/