May 16, 2026 8:47 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: ‘Josh played smart cricket and let me attack’, says Marsh as he praises Inglis after LSG's win

‘Josh Inglis played smart cricket and let me attack’, says Mitchell Marsh after he helps Lucknow Super Giants win against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Lucknow, May 16 (IANS) Mitchell Marsh praised opening partner Josh Inglis for playing a smart supporting role during their match-winning partnership in Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Friday.

Marsh smashed a sensational 90 off just 38 balls while Inglis made 36 as the duo put on a massive 135-run opening partnership to help LSG chase down 188 in only 16.4 overs at the Ekana Stadium.

Marsh said Inglis understood the situation perfectly and allowed him to continue attacking freely.

“Sometimes it can work like that when someone is really going at one end. I thought Josh played the situation really well during our partnership and allowed me to keep going. He rotated strike at the right times, and he’s a really smart cricketer. It’s always a pleasure to bat with him,” Marsh said in a video released by LSG on X.

Marsh added that it was satisfying to finally make strong contributions after a difficult start to the tournament for LSG’s batting group. “It’s been a couple of good knocks now at this ground. Obviously, it was a little frustrating for all of our batters at the start of the tournament. It's been nice to contribute in the last few games and nice to get a win. It’s been a hard slog for our team, so I’m proud of the boys,” he added.

The Australian all-rounder also said LSG always believed they had a strong squad despite inconsistent results earlier in the season. “I think on paper we’ve been a very good side. In the IPL, two or three bad overs can lose you a game, and sometimes the opposition also plays brilliant cricket,” Marsh said.

“It’s a very close tournament. We’ve had our chances in a few games, so it’s nice to get a win tonight,” he concluded.

Earlier, CSK posted 187/5 after Kartik Sharma scored 71 and Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32. But Marsh’s explosive batting completely changed the game as LSG sealed their fourth win of the season.

--IANS

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