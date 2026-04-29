IPL 2026: James Hopes looks to ‘regrouping’ as PBKS stay positive despite first loss of season

New Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Punjab Kings pace-bowling coach James Hopes stressed the need to regroup and recalibrate after the team suffered its first defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, even as they continue to sit atop the points table.

Punjab’s unbeaten run came to an end after Rajasthan Royals chased down a daunting 223 in a high-scoring encounter in New Chandigarh. Despite posting 222/4, the Kings were unable to defend the total, marking a rare setback in an otherwise dominant campaign so far.

Reflecting on the loss, Hopes termed it a timely reminder for the side as they enter the second half of the tournament.

"It’s a reality check, and that’s exactly what it is," said Hopes during the post-match press conference. "We’ve been flying and winning games, which is great, but you’re not going to go through the IPL without a loss. It’s about regrouping now. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s doom and gloom—it’s just about getting back to work, ironing out some kinks, and finding the best combinations for the different conditions we’ll face ahead."

One of the biggest positives for Punjab was the return to form of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who powered the side to a strong total with an unbeaten 62 off just 22 balls, providing the late surge in the innings.

Hopes highlighted the importance of such contributions from the middle order as the tournament progresses.

"Our top order has been flying, but we have a lot of power coming behind them. Tonight, Marcus got his opportunity and took it. It was great to see him get into the tournament properly with the bat, and that kind of finishing power is vital for us as the games get more intense," he added.

Punjab’s top-order combination has been a key strength this season, with youngsters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh continuing to provide brisk starts. Hopes was full of praise for the duo and their fearless approach.

"I don't think those two boys realise exactly how good they are. They are a fantastic young pair, and they’re going to be a dominant partnership in the IPL for a long time."

Despite the loss, there were encouraging signs with the ball as well, particularly from spinner Harpreet Brar, who delivered a tight spell in a high-scoring game.

Looking ahead, Hopes emphasised the importance of adapting to different conditions as the team prepares to shift venues in the coming phase of the tournament.

"The team that adapts the best across the tournament usually ends up in the finals. We like the support we get here in Chandigarh, and we’re excited to move our base up to Dharamshala soon. For now, we focus on the next challenge in Ahmedabad," he concluded.

Punjab Kings will next face the Gujarat Titans as they aim to bounce back and maintain their position at the top of the standings.

--IANS

vi/bsk/