IPL 2026: It’s just a question of one of the batters coming good, says DC head coach Badani

Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani dismissed concerns over batting consistency ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, insisting the team has posted competitive totals and only needs one batter to step up at the right time.

DC are looking to break their two-game losing streak when they take on RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. “I would politely disagree. We have scored 190 and 200. We lost a game by 1 run, a close game. In the last game as well, we scored around 180–190. It is a question of one of our batters coming good at that point in time. I think we will be okay,” said Badani in the pre-match press conference.

On preparations for the contest, considering DC had a longish break, Badani said, “Our job is to get ready and come. As far as RCB is concerned, their batting is very good, and their bowling is also very good. But our focus is on how we prepare for tomorrow.”

Badani acknowledged the chatter around momentum but stressed that DC has worked on specific areas. “The way I see it, yes, there is a lot of conversation about momentum in tournaments like this. A lot of the coaching staff and even the broadcasters speak about momentum.

“But I think it is more about finding out what the area of concern is for a certain side. We have kind of figured out, or at least we think we have addressed that issue. You will get to know tomorrow or the day after what happens. I cannot speak any further on that. It is a question of looking after that area of concern, and we have tried to address that issue,” he said.

He also praised fast bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi’s temperament and consistency after he made his IPL debut against CSK. “If I can add more than one, there are two things that I think have been reasons for us to go hard for him. One is his temperament.

“I have seen him be consistent with whatever has happened with him, be it good or bad - he has stayed the same and maintained equilibrium. We have seen many times when cricketers have ups and downs, and they behave very differently. But in this case, he has just been the same way throughout the season.

“The other is that he has been consistent with his line and length. He is somebody who has the skill set to play at a higher level. Everyone has nerves in the first game. I felt he had similar nerves in the first game. But I think he is somebody who will do well for us,” elaborated Badani.

On Sameer Rizvi’s role in the batting order, Badani said the youngster has made significant progress since last season. “Last year, we had a different structure altogether. We had Ashutosh (Sharma) coming in at No. 7 or 8. We also had Sameer pad up on a few occasions at the top. So the way we had things last year was more the case where if we lost a wicket at the top, Sameer would come in.

“If that did not happen, Sameer would just slide out of the game, and then we would go to Ashutosh. We spent three to four camps this year before the season. We have been working with Sameer since November. We were lucky that he could be with us, and we had about four camps.

“We have seen the progress in him. We have seen massive progress from what he was last year to this year. Hence, he does not just come in as an impact player, but becomes more of a permanent fixture for us,” he concluded.

--IANS

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