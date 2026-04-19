April 19, 2026 12:52 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'It looks pretty bad; he will undergo scans,’ says Hussey on Mhatre's hamstring injury

IPL 2026: 'It looks pretty bad; he will undergo scans,' says Hussey on Mhatre's hamstring injury

Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting coach Mike Hussey provided an update on its top-order batter Ayush Mhatre, who suffered a hamstring tear while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), saying he didn't know the exact extent of the injury but it definitely looks bad.

Mhatre came in as an impact sub for Gurjapneet Singh in the second over of CSK's chase of 195 runs after the team lost the wicket of opener Sanju Samson. The 18-year-old looked in great touch and smashed the bowlers from the onset as he scored a quickfire 30 off 12 balls.

Mhatre pulled his hamstring after the second delivery of the fifth over, trying to get back for the second run. He completed the run but sat down on the ground in pain, and the physio came running out immediately. He then opted to bat on instaead to fo go off the field, before losing his wicket a couple of deliveries later.

"It's a hamstring tear. Don't know how bad it is. We'll scan him probably the next day. I'm not sure, but yes, it looks pretty bad. Unfortunately, he's going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch for us," Hussey said in a post-match presser.

"He is an exciting young talent, but it is going to give someone else an opportunity, so that's exciting as well. We have got some really good players that haven't got an opportunity, so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys. As much as we are really disappointed to lose Ayush, I don't know for how long, but it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance," he added.

Mhatre is the latest inclusion to CSK's injury list as bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have already been ruled out due to injury, while former captain MS Dhoni is yet to play a match as he is still recovering from a calf injury, which he sustained during the practice session ahead of the tournament.

CSK suffered a 10-run loss to SRH and moved down to seventh spot in the points table with four points in six matches. They will next face the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

--IANS

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