IPL 2026: ‘I think it's a fresh start now’, says Prithvi Shaw on return to Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw says he is treating the upcoming Indian Premier League season (IPL) as a fresh start for himself in the set-up, adding that his focus is firmly on contributing for the team and then working his way back into the Indian team.

“It's always a new start, hundred percent. There are a lot of memories, but it’s history and things can't be repeated. It's a fresh start. There's a fresh team, a lot of new things have happened. I was not here last year; I just joined this year.

“So there are a lot of new things, so I think it's a fresh start. Whatever we have practiced, we have done it so that the IPL can start well. So obviously it's a fresh start. All the good memories we have collected together were done previously and I think it's a fresh start now,” Shaw told reporters on the sidelines of DC’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Shaw, who missed IPL 2025, was re-signed by Delhi for the 2026 season. Between the 2018 and 2024 seasons, he scored 1,892 runs in 79 innings at a strike rate of 148, though his form fluctuated. He managed only 106 runs in 2023 but showed more explosiveness in 2024 with 198 runs at a strike rate of 164, though he had five scores of below 20. In between, fitness and behavioural issues meant he went out of favour for the Mumbai domestic team and shifted base to Maharashtra.

“I think everything is going well. I have never personally considered myself weak. I have always believed in myself, even if no one has. My family has supported me. I am not a person who thinks a lot. It's all about the present for me - what I am doing today, how much effort I can put in today.

“Obviously, there were a lot of learnings in the last few years. You have to keep learning. If there is nothing to learn, then what's the point? So obviously, we have to keep learning. I have handled all the ups and downs very well. It was a lot of fun in the last few years. There were runs and no runs. I worked hard in some places. So it's been good,” he added.

What has also contributed to Prithvi being in a happy space is his recent engagement to long-time partner, actor and influencer Akriti Agarwal. “I am not married yet. I feel that when you get a good partner, then it's the right time and I did it. Actually, this is the first time I was asked this question. That's why I am a little flustered. I don't usually do it.”

“Stability was there before. But obviously, she has been my lucky charm. Both of them worked hard to build a relationship. It wasn't easy for us as well. But we both understood our life and where we belong. I am a cricketer; she is an actress. But we have to sacrifice some stuff and keep all those things in mind,” he said.

A lot of people still feel Shaw, who has been capped in all formats for India, is still the next-door prodigy and the opener replied to that notion in affirmative. “I am still a small kid and I don’t feel old. Sometimes I feel that I have just now won the U-19 World Cup. But it's been more than eight years now. So sometimes you get a partner who understands you. So I think I have got the right person beside me and it's been good.”

Shaw had a mixed run in domestic cricket last year, scoring 183 runs in seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 161, but fell cheaply in four innings. He acknowledged the lessons learnt from a downward phase have led to him giving his 200 percent to being better at his cricket.

“I think that's why I am playing. There is no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That's why I am working very hard. The amount of hard work that I used to do before - I think I do it three times more today. Actually, I don't like to talk about it. But I feel that I am giving not 100 percent - but 200 percent to come back to the Indian team or to win this trophy or to give 100 percent on a match day or on a practice day as well.

“It's not only about match days, but I try on practice day as well - not 100 percent, to give 200 percent. If I am not feeling good, then I won't be practicing. You don't get anything by practicing 50 percent. If you are on ground, you give your 100 percent or you don't come to the ground. Whatever ups and downs happened last year, I have done all this with a lot of respect.

“Obviously it stays in my mind when I will be back. But there is only one way - work hard and give your 100 percent. Whatever you have, if you have made some mistakes - learn from it. When you grow up, you will realize those mistakes. So you don't have to talk to anyone or your senior or mentor will tell you. Things that you already know, he will tell you. You better understand those things and then you move forward,” he elaborated.

Shaw acknowledged expectations from family, fans and franchise but stressed his commitment is to put his best effort over thinking of outcomes. “Everyone has expectations - I am not talking about the fans or the franchise. I am talking about the family. My family has a lot of expectations as well and like you said, that cricket is such a thing, you have to give your 100 percent.

“If you are doing good that day - you give your 100 percent and it converts to 100 percent and you can't promise anything. How will that day go for you - it might be 30 ball 50 and 50 ball 50. It can be a 0 or whatever. So my mentality is to go out there and give 100 percent. I can understand how fans feel and how the franchise, the owners and the support staff feel.

“I understand that - whatever they give us, we have to obviously show them over there. But for me it's like, whenever I go there. I try my best to do and that doesn't happen. If there are some mistakes in it, then I will practice and apply it. I won't say that in all matches, I will score 100. That is practically impossible – as there has to be a consistent path. The consistency, how he takes it and is mentally ready.

“The fans, who understand cricket from outside. They don't understand it from inside. But I still understand, as they expect that if Prithvi is there, he makes good runs. I can understand that and not from now, as since I was young, expectations have started and I understand them as well,” he explained.

Talking about the opening slot and any communication from DC think-tank, Shaw felt the competition is still huge. “I haven't thought about it. If KL (Rahul) opens, I hope that whoever opens, does it well. I won't say that I should open or whoever opens, wins the match. Obviously there is competition - cricket is such a thing.

“Whether you play Ranji Trophy or IPL or India A, there will be competition. Today there are 10 openers, as you can see. So there will be competition in my team. There is a group and so I won't say that whoever plays, makes runs well because there is a team and a family. For me, team comes first, then I see myself. So whoever opens with him. I hope he has a great season.”

The past few years have been a roller-coaster ride for Shaw and he signed off by saying that being mentally tough helped him get over it. “Engagement and nothing special – it’s just hard work. Not even double, three times more. Training, keeping yourself mentally strong a lot. Before, I used to take a lot of stress. But all that goes away with a smile.

“I have seen so much in my life that I take everything not for granted. But if there is any stress, I smile. I think you have to be mentally very strong when you go through such patches. Obviously life is a challenge, you have to accept it, as you can't run away from it and have fun.”

--IANS

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