May 04, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'Holder's presence has taken GT to a different level,' says Pujara

IPL 2026: 'Holder's presence has taken GT to a different level,' says Pujara

Ahmedabad, May 4 (IANS) Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised Jason Holder’s all-round impact in Gujarat Titans’ victory over Punjab Kings, noting that the experienced player has elevated the team.

Reflecting on Gujarat Titans’ performance, Pujara underscored Holder’s impact across departments.

“The way Jason Holder has made an impact on this team, both with the bat and the ball, has been impressive. He contributed to key wickets, including the important dismissal of Shreyas Iyer,” he told JioStar, pointing to the all-rounder’s decisive role in crucial phases of the game.

Pujara further stressed how Holder’s versatility has strengthened the team combination and highlighted the value of having a multi-dimensional player in the XI.

“Overall, his presence has taken the team to a different level. GT had some concerns around the middle-order batting, and his flexibility to bat at No. 5, 6, or 7 adds great balance to the side,” he added.

Shifting focus to Kolkata Knight Riders’ outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad that was played earlier on Sunday, Pujara praised young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi for anchoring the chase with maturity beyond his years.

“It was a clinical performance overall. While others contributed, Angkrish played a crucial role in the chase. His 59 off 47 balls provided the stability that was needed,” he noted.

Emphasising the youngster’s temperament, Pujara said, “He showed great calmness and composure, playing the role of an anchor perfectly. With consistent contributions like this, KKR look to be in good form.”

Looking ahead to the clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, Pujara framed the contest as one driven by pride and the urge to respond.

“Mumbai Indians have faced several challenges this season, and there is a strong need for a comeback, for the fans, the team’s pride, and for the players who have worked hard,” he said.

He also acknowledged the pressures that come with expectations as he remarked, “When you are such a big team, expectations are high, and they will be keen to respond. At the same time, Lucknow Super Giants have also had their share of issues. So, both teams will be playing for pride, regardless of their playoff chances.”

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt returns to England for scans after finger injury

IPL 2026: RCB opener Phil Salt returns to England for scans after finger injury

India to get AI-powered orbital data centre satellite by Pixxel, Sarvam

India to get AI-powered orbital data centre satellite by Pixxel, Sarvam

‘If we take the positives, we can achieve a good result against Oman,’ says Nepal’s Airee ahead of CWC League 2 clash

‘If we take the positives, we can achieve a good result against Oman,’ says Nepal’s Airee ahead of CWC League 2 clash

India’s air traffic dips in April amid disruptions due to Middle East crisis

India’s air traffic dips in April amid disruptions due to Middle East crisis

Trisha's character in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' revealed! (Photo Credit: UV Creations/X)

Trisha's character in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' revealed!

Esha Gupta celebrates 14 years of ‘Jannat 2’, calls film ‘beautiful dream became true’

Esha Gupta celebrates 14 years of ‘Jannat 2’, calls film ‘beautiful dream became true’

India real estate transaction volume touch $1.7 billion in Q1 2026

India real estate transaction volume touched $1.7 billion in Q1 2026

Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see! (Photo Credit: Vijay/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff tells Vijay: The faith people have in you is amazing to see!

India outpaces China, draws strong global inflows: Report

India outpaces China, draws strong global inflows: Report

Pakistani forces accused of extrajudicially killing three civilians in Balochistan: Rights Body

Pakistani forces accused of extrajudicially killing three civilians in Balochistan: Rights Body