IPL 2026: 'Holder's presence has taken GT to a different level,' says Pujara

Ahmedabad, May 4 (IANS) Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised Jason Holder’s all-round impact in Gujarat Titans’ victory over Punjab Kings, noting that the experienced player has elevated the team.

Reflecting on Gujarat Titans’ performance, Pujara underscored Holder’s impact across departments.

“The way Jason Holder has made an impact on this team, both with the bat and the ball, has been impressive. He contributed to key wickets, including the important dismissal of Shreyas Iyer,” he told JioStar, pointing to the all-rounder’s decisive role in crucial phases of the game.

Pujara further stressed how Holder’s versatility has strengthened the team combination and highlighted the value of having a multi-dimensional player in the XI.

“Overall, his presence has taken the team to a different level. GT had some concerns around the middle-order batting, and his flexibility to bat at No. 5, 6, or 7 adds great balance to the side,” he added.

Shifting focus to Kolkata Knight Riders’ outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad that was played earlier on Sunday, Pujara praised young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi for anchoring the chase with maturity beyond his years.

“It was a clinical performance overall. While others contributed, Angkrish played a crucial role in the chase. His 59 off 47 balls provided the stability that was needed,” he noted.

Emphasising the youngster’s temperament, Pujara said, “He showed great calmness and composure, playing the role of an anchor perfectly. With consistent contributions like this, KKR look to be in good form.”

Looking ahead to the clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, Pujara framed the contest as one driven by pride and the urge to respond.

“Mumbai Indians have faced several challenges this season, and there is a strong need for a comeback, for the fans, the team’s pride, and for the players who have worked hard,” he said.

He also acknowledged the pressures that come with expectations as he remarked, “When you are such a big team, expectations are high, and they will be keen to respond. At the same time, Lucknow Super Giants have also had their share of issues. So, both teams will be playing for pride, regardless of their playoff chances.”

--IANS

vi/