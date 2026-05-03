IPL 2026: Holder’s four-for, Siraj’s early strikes restrict PBKS to 163/9 despite Shedge’s blitz

Ahmedabad, May 3 (IANS) Gujarat Titans produced a sharp, disciplined bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to 163/9 in 20 overs, riding on a four-wicket haul from Jason Holder and an incisive new-ball burst by Mohammed Siraj, despite a counter-attacking effort from Suryansh Shedge in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first, Gujarat struck immediately as Siraj removed Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in the opening over to leave Punjab reeling at 6/2. The early collapse set the tone, with Kagiso Rabada tightening the screws from the other end and dismissing Prabhsimran Singh, while the pitch offered enough movement and uneven bounce to trouble the batters.

Punjab never quite recovered in the powerplay, managing just 35/3, and the situation worsened soon after as Holder made an immediate impact. The all-rounder dismissed Nehal Wadhera and then bowled skipper Shreyas Iyer for 19, reducing PBKS to 47/5 inside nine overs and putting them firmly on the back foot.

With the innings in disarray, Shedge and Marcus Stoinis launched a spirited fightback, stitching together a crucial partnership that revived Punjab’s hopes. Shedge, showing composure under pressure, brought up a stunning half-century off just 24 balls, taking the attack to the bowlers. His assault on Manav Suthar, which yielded 27 runs in a single over, shifted the momentum briefly in Punjab’s favour.

Stoinis provided solid support, rotating the strike and finding timely boundaries as the duo added 79 runs for the sixth wicket, the second-highest at that position for Punjab in IPL history. At one stage, a total in excess of 170 looked within reach.

However, Gujarat responded strongly at the death. Rabada returned to break the stand, dismissing Shedge for a well-compiled 57 off 29 balls, triggering another collapse. Holder then delivered the decisive blow, removing Stoinis for 40 and striking again in the same over to finish with impressive figures of 4/24.

The lower order failed to capitalise despite a quick cameo from Marco Jansen (20 off 11), as wickets fell regularly in the final overs. Rashid Khan chipped in with a wicket, while Arshad Khan maintained control to ensure Punjab could not fully recover.

From a position of deep trouble to a brief resurgence and eventual stutter, Punjab’s innings reflected both resilience and inconsistency, as Gujarat’s bowlers combined effectively to keep the total within reach.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 163/9 in 20 overs (Suryansh Shedge 57, Marcus Stoinis 40; Jason Holder 4-24, Kagiso Rabada 2-22, Mohammed Siraj 2-28) against Gujarat Titans

--IANS

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