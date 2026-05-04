IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya unwell, Rohit comes in for MI as Surya elects to bowl v LSG

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) With skipper Hardik Pandya sitting out because of back spasm, the Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is leading the Mumbai Indians in the absence of Pandya and said they have made a couple of changes in the playing XI from the side that lost to CSK in Chennai on Saturday.

With Pandya out, the Mumbai Indians brought in Corbin Bosch in place of Trent Boult, while Rohit Sharma is back in the mix after an injury break and made it to the Impact Bench.

Lucknow Super Giants also made some changes in their Playing XI, handing a debut to Josh Inglis while Mukul Choudhary made way for Akshat Raghuwanshi.

Surya said the pitch looks good for bowling first.

"(Pitch) looks good. A little humid tonight. Hardik's not well tonight, so I'm going to step into his shoes. Corbin Bosch comes in for Trent Boult. And our very own Rohit Sharma is back," said SKY at the toss.

"MI is not known to be in such positions. At the end of the day, it's just a game, put your chin up and play the game for the reason you play it. Can't say it makes us dangerous, but we can put our best foot forward. Show character, enjoy the game," he added.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant said they will try to make the most of their week-long break and recover ground.

"The only promise from this break is to bring happiness back. Clearing your mindset when you're free. We have three changes: Josh Inglis goes in. Mukul goes out, and Raghuvanshi comes in. Bowling, we'll decide later."

Both MI and LSG come into this match struggling for form and with a series of defeats behind them -- MI have lost four out of their last five matches while LSG have suffered heartbreak in their last five games.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Akshat Raghuvanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact substitutes: Siddharth M, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Impact substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

--IANS

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