May 09, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan power GT to commanding 229/4 against RR

IPL 2026: Gill, Sudharsan power GT to commanding 229/4 against RR

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan struck commanding half-centuries before late fireworks from Washington Sundar propelled Gujarat Titans to a formidable 229/4 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2026 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

After being put in to bat by Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal, GT made a blistering start and never allowed the hosts to regain control on a batting-friendly surface in Jaipur.

The tone for the innings was set in a chaotic opening over from Jofra Archer, who leaked 18 runs, including nine extras. Sai Sudharsan immediately capitalised on the loose bowling, driving and cutting with authority, while Gill settled in quickly at the other end.

Rajasthan’s bowlers struggled badly with their lines in the powerplay as GT raced to 82 without loss in six overs, their joint-highest powerplay total in IPL history. Sudharsan was particularly fluent, punishing anything on his pads and taking on both pace and spin with ease. Gill soon joined the assault, hammering Archer for a six and two boundaries in the fifth over to further tilt the momentum decisively in Gujarat’s favour.

The opening pair brought up 100 in just 8.1 overs and continued to dominate Rajasthan’s attack with intelligent strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets. Their partnership also entered the IPL record books as Gill and Sudharsan registered their sixth century stand as an opening pair in the tournament.

Yash Raj Punja finally provided Rajasthan a breakthrough in the 11th over when Sudharsan mistimed a lofted shot to long-on after a superb 55 off 36 balls, studded with six fours and two sixes. The left-hander’s dismissal ended a massive 108-run opening partnership that laid the perfect platform for a huge total.

Gill, however, continued to dictate terms with elegant strokeplay and brought up his fourth fifty of the season. Jos Buttler looked threatening during his brief stay, smashing a six and a boundary before falling to Ravindra Jadeja for 13.

Gill accelerated further in the death overs and looked set for a century before falling for a superb 84 off just 44 deliveries. His innings included nine boundaries and three sixes and kept the Gujarat Titans on course for a 230-plus total.

After Gill’s dismissal, Washington Sundar took charge with a powerful late cameo. The left-hander struck boundaries cleanly against both pace and spin, including successive fours and sixes off Brijesh Sharma before finishing unbeaten on 37 from 20 balls.

Rahul Tewatia then delivered the finishing touches with two sixes in the final over as Gujarat Titans smashed 21 runs off the last six balls to finish on a daunting 229/4.

For the hosts, Jadeja was the most economical bowler with 1/34, while Yash Raj Punja and Brijesh Sharma picked up one wicket each. However, RR’s bowlers endured another difficult outing, with the side conceding 200-plus totals for the seventh time this season.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 229/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 84, Sai Sudharsan 55; Brijesh Sharma 2-47, Ravindra Jadeja 1-34) against Rajasthan Royals

--IANS

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