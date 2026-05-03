IPL 2026: CSK Ramakrishna Ghosh ruled out of season with fracture injury

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings faced another injury setback in IPL 2026, as all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh will miss the rest of the season due to a fracture in his right foot. This injury occurred during their home match against the Mumbai Indians on May 2, which was also his IPL debut.

The 28-year-old was injured under unfortunate circumstances, with the exact moment still unclear. Earlier in the game, Ghosh made a strong impression with a sharp diving catch to dismiss Will Jacks. However, he seemed to struggle physically after tumbling in his follow-through while bowling to Naman Dhir, which might have led to his injury.

"Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo," CSK said in a statement.

Head coach Stephen Fleming mentioned the setback during the post-match press conference. He expressed both disappointment and admiration for the young player’s quick development.

"His improvement in recent weeks has been noticeable. He has been training really well at our academy sessions. We use two grounds, and he's been very impressive. It's disappointing that he got injured toward the end. The other point is that he can bat, and bat well, which is an area of big improvement. So he can genuinely be called an all-rounder," Fleming said.

Ghosh’s absence adds to a highly disrupted season for the five-time champions. The franchise has already dealt with multiple injuries, including the loss of key Indian bowler Khaleel Ahmed and promising batter Ayush Mhatre in recent weeks.

Their pace options were already limited before the season began, with Nathan Ellis out injured, and his replacement Spencer Johnson was unavailable until recently due to injury. To make matters worse, CSK has been without star player MS Dhoni, who has been dealing with a calf strain since the start of the season.

As injuries continue to mount, CSK’s squad depth will be further challenged as they try to navigate a tough IPL 2026 season without yet another key player.

--IANS

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