IPL 2026: Credit goes to bowlers for Power-play burst, says RCB skipper Patidar

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar credited his bowlers, especially pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, for setting up the team’s emphatic nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals with devastating spells in the Powerplay in the clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi.

Hazlewood’s 4-12 and Bhuvneshwar’s 3-5 ensured RCB bowled out DC for 75, which they chased down with 81 balls to spare. "Absolutely, but I think even I am surprised the way wicket played, and all credit goes to bowlers, the way they have bowled, especially in the powerplay, Hazlewood and Bhuvi. I think the way they have hit those areas and got that a bit of swing earlier, I think that was tremendous to see," Patidar said at the conclusion of the game.

Asked if there was more swing than usual, Patidar replied, "I think the swing was normal, and the good thing was we got the early wicket, and that's why it kept us in the driving seat. "Of course, I think if you are playing T20 cricket on the flat surface, so I think if you have, you should have a good bowling unit. That's why, because only a bowler can make you win the championship."

On the bowling plans, the RCB skipper explained, "No, no. We had planned earlier that if we got early wickets, then we would go three-three overs of each. And let's see how the wicket is behaving and the way afterwards the Suyash and Sheppy (Romario Shepherd) bowled, I think the areas. And Suyash also bowled, I think he got a lot of spin, I would say, but I think the way he bowled stump to stump, I think that was really good to see."

Patidar emphasised the need to maintain discipline and routines as the tournament heads into its crucial phase, with RCB set to next face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. "It's very important to follow your routines because you know it's still a long way to go, but I think we are just taking one game at a time. And the positive is, as I mentioned last game also, that different players coming up and doing it for the team, I think that's a good sign for us."

--IANS

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