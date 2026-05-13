IPL 2026: Confidence always helps you to execute better, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Raipur, May 13 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said confidence is a factor which helps him in executing his plans better, which in turn helps him perform better in a long Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Bhuvneshwar is the season’s leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 games.

“It’s very necessary when you do well in the previous matches for your confidence, and when you have confidence, I think I said it before as well, it always helps you to execute better. But of course, (bowling) is always there.

“That six with a bat, I think not just from that perspective of the match, but again when there are a few matches and situations come like this, I can feel that I’ve done it before and I can do it again,” Bhuvneshwar said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On staying fresh for the playoffs, he explained, “I think it’s very necessary how you prepare for that before the season, and then when you come into the season, the practice sessions that you want to do or you don’t want to do,, it depends on your feel.

“I haven’t done many practice sessions since the tournament started. So I think that’s one of the ways to keep myself fresh. And of course, there are physios and trainers who have their own ways of recovering and giving their plan.”

Asked about his approach as a bowler, especially when batters are making big runs, Bhuvneshwar said, “Mix, I would say. It’s the first experience and instinct. And of course, there are a few things that I would say are trends from the data. You don’t have to really necessarily follow that. But when you know that there’s something like that and that comes into the match, you can prepare for that as well.”

On the challenge of bowling to someone like Finn Allen, Bhuvneshwar remarked, “He’s a very destructive batsman. Yes, again, when you have a batsman like this, it’s also an opportunity to get them out. But again, the way the wicket played in the last match, it’s going to be the same.

“It won’t be easy for him. But of course, if it’s going to be flat, it won’t be easy for bowlers. And yes, there are a few plans against him, which we had. And like we know, he’s a destructive batsman. We’ll look to get him out initially.”

--IANS

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