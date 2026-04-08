IPL 2026: Batters, Rashid, Prasidh star as GT edge DC by one run in a humdinger (ld)

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Gujarat Titans edged Delhi Capitals by one run in a humdinger finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which will be replayed in the minds of everyone inside the Arun Jaitley Stadium for a long time to come. David Miller very nearly pulled off the impossible, but the run out of Kuldeep Yadav on the last ball led to one of the great IPL finishes going in GT’s favour, as they got their first win of IPL 2026.

Fifties from a returning Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Washington Sundar had powered GT to 210 for 4, a total that looked competitive but gettable. Buttler was back to his devastating best with the bat by hitting a 27-ball 52, laced with three fours and five towering sixes. Gill, back in action after a muscle spasm in his neck ruled him out in the last game, was elegant in collecting the majority of his runs through leg-side to top-score with 70 off 45 balls, laced with four boundaries and five sixes.

He also shared a commanding 104-run partnership with Sundar, who hit his first IPL fifty via a 32-ball 55, studded with six boundaries and two sixes. For DC, Lungi Ngidi changed the complexion at the back end with his slower balls to end up with 1-24 in his four overs, even as the rest of his bowling counterparts had an economy rate above eight.

But Miller had been extraordinary -- arriving at the crease with Delhi still some distance from the target, he retired hurt on 12 due to an injured left hand. When he came back, boundaries came in clusters off his bat. Miller ended up at 41 not out off 20 balls, but it wasn't enough to give DC a win, as they ended up at 209/8.

The pivotal moment came with two runs needed off two balls: Miller turned down a single off the penultimate ball, gambling on finishing it himself rather than trusting Kuldeep with the equation. Prasidh, with nerves of steel, denied him the winning finish with a short, slower ball, as Kuldeep was run out by a sharp throw from Jos Buttler, leaving Miller and DC heartbroken.

KL Rahul had given Delhi every reason to believe with a fluent 92 off 52 balls, laced with 11 fours and four sixes. But Rashid Khan had done the bulk of the damage with the ball through figures of 3-17 to keep GT alive in the game, as they eventually won the match in a dramatic fashion.

Sai Sudharsan got GT's innings moving with a clip and a backfoot drive through backward point off Mukesh Kumar, but holed out cheaply to the pacer after chopping onto his stumps. That brought Buttler to the crease, and his vintage version duly arrived.

He lofted Mukesh for six, went inside-out against Axar for four and six, and then made Mukesh's third over a feast -- a scoop over fine leg, a flat six down the ground, a lofted drive over extra cover, as 23 runs came off it.

Buttler eventually reached fifty in 24 balls, before Kuldeep's short ball, skidding through low as he went for the pull, castled him. Gill, who had watched from the other end with quiet satisfaction, then found his partner in Sundar. Their 104-run partnership was full of attacking shots and elegant timing at its core -- Sundar pulling three consecutive short balls from Vipraj Nigam for boundaries, including a no-ball that added a free hit, before Gill dispatched a full toss flat over the bowler's head.

Gill brought up his fifty in 33 balls and kept accelerating, pulling and lofting Kuldeep for a brace of sixes, before Ngidi's slower ball ended his stay at 70. Washington brought up his first IPL fifty off 33 balls before miscuing to mid-off. A brace of boundaries from Glenn Phillips took GT to exactly 210. It was a good total - though the 58 runs from the last six overs, with eight wickets in hand, lingered as a question.

Delhi's pursuit began brightly - Pathum Nissanka smashed three fours off Siraj in the first over, timing each drive with an unhurried elegance. Rahul found his rhythm quickly - a pick-up flick off Rabada, a six over long leg, and then Nissanka demolished Ashok Sharma's final powerplay over for 23 runs, including a flat six over mid-off and an inside-out drive over cover off the slower ball.

Prasidh had Nissanka holing out for 41, but Rahul shifted gears entirely -- a nonchalant loft over Prasidh's head, and then a six over long-off. A pull past square leg and a cut behind point helped Rahul register a magnificent 29-ball fifty and break free from his lean run.

Then came Rashid's pivotal tenth over: Nitish Rana survived an lbw review off a googly, only to hole out the next ball. Sameer Rizvi, in form and dangerous, was bowled for a duck, the googly again doing the damage, giving Rashid his 1000th wicket across formats.

Rahul kept Delhi afloat almost single-handedly -he lofted Washington for six, thumped Prasidh over extra cover for four, and hit through the line repeatedly to keep the rate in check. But Rashid struck again to remove Axar Patel, who came after Miller retired hurt on 12. But overthrows and a misfield at long-on by Sudharsan gave DC momentum. Then Rahul, eight short of a century, nicked behind off a wide delivery from Siraj, after Tristan Stubbs was run out.

DC needed 36 off 12 balls when Miller returned and threatened to get the game in his team’s favour. Two sixes off Siraj, then a no-look six over long-on that brought the crowd to its feet, as 23 runs came off the 19th over. GT were penalised for a slow over-rate, which brought the final over under pressure.

Vipraj Nigam lofted Prasidh for four, but then holed out. Miller whacked Prasidh over long-off for six. Two needed off two balls and then the decision that will be dissected endlessly: Miller turned down a single off the penultimate ball, backing himself to finish off the match.

Prasidh bowled a slower bumper, which Miller swung and missed, and Buttler's underarm throw onto the stumps caught Kuldeep well short of the crease. After a drama-filled review, it became clear that the decision would stand, thus giving GT their first IPL 2026 win.

Miller walked off with emotions writ large on his face –– after all his efforts weren’t enough to get DC over the line. As celebrations filled the GT camp, DC were left to wonder what might have been had that single been taken.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 210/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 70, Washington Sundar 55; Mukesh Kumar 2-55, Lungi Ngidi 1-24) beat Delhi Capitals 209/8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 92, David Miller 41 not out; Rashid Khan 3-17, Prasidh Krishna 2-52) by one run

--IANS

nr/bsk/