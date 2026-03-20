IPL 2026: After phenomenal SMAT, Anukul Roy aims for a regular spot in KKR's line-up

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Since 2018, the year Anukul Roy became a member of the Indian team that went on to win the Men’s U19 World Cup in New Zealand, he has mainly been a bench player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Roy, a handy batter who also bowls left-arm orthodox spin, has only 12 IPL appearances – four of which came in the 2023 and 2024 seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

But after a phenomenal domestic season for Jharkhand, Roy believes 2026 is finally the year the wait ends for him to have a regular spot in Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) line-up. "I am feeling excited to play. This year has been good, and the domestic season went well. So, I am thinking that I can get a chance this year.

“We are preparing very well for that here in Kolkata, and have already done some preparation in Mumbai. So, it has been very good. I have been waiting to play (regularly) for many years - so, I have a huge excitement feeling about this," Roy tells IANS in an exclusive conversation from Kolkata.

The case Roy has built is difficult to ignore for KKR’s think-tank. In the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Roy scored 303 runs and took 18 wickets -- striking at 160.31 with the bat and an economy rate of 7.41 with the ball. Roy was adjudged as Player of the Tournament in Jharkhand, claiming their maiden SMAT title.

Only Harshal Patel, who scored 374 runs and took 19 wickets in 2019-20, has previously scored 300-plus runs and taken 15-plus wickets in a single edition of the tournament. Roy also caught nine catches across eleven matches, making him only the fourth man in T20 history to achieve this unique treble in a single tournament.

He scored 25-plus runs and took multiple wickets in the same match on seven occasions -- only two other men have managed to do that double in a T20 tournament. At KKR, Roy has long been viewed primarily as a spin-bowling option, but with Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine around, the chances to play haven’t come consistently.

But with his batting returns for Jharkhand catching everyone’s notice, conversations with KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar during a pre-season camp in Mumbai were specifically focused on it. "When I came to Mumbai, I spoke to Abhishek sir - I mean bhaiya. Like, what can you do as you can bat at any number? Then bowling came, especially in power-play and outside of it.

“So, that type of preparation started from there. When I went to Mumbai, I even managed to play in the DY Patil tournament – like what to do in it, and what's more, I was there to learn. So all of the preparation started from there, and a lot of improvement is already visible. Now, we are ready for games, and we will get better after coming here."

For Jharkhand in SMAT, Roy credited being pushed to number five as the key reason behind his strong batting returns. One of the standout knocks off his willow was an unbeaten 95 off 58 balls against Karnataka on November 28 -- when Jharkhand were gasping at 105/6 in the 13th over chasing 158, and Roy took them home with two wickets in hand.

"This time, my position was changed in batting. Earlier, I used to play at number seven, but I was made to play at number five. So, I got to play a lot, and one can change the match from there. That match was like that -- I had a lot of balls to play, but there weren't many wickets in hand. But I had a chance to hit in the gap from time to time. So, I had a lot of balls, and that meant I could give myself time."

"So, it was a challenge in that match, as I didn't have wickets in my hand. In batting, I was trying to implement what I used to do well in earlier matches. Earlier, I used to do well in two matches, but now, I do well in 7-8 matches. So, I was more focused on that – like this year, I will have to do a lot for my team and myself -- only then I will get a chance, and someone will spot me. So, I was focused on all these things."

The technical foundations, he insists, were always there, but what changed for Roy was the consistency in application with the bat. "No, I kept it the same. My batting was like that from the beginning - I used to adjust myself in any position.

“Earlier, I used to bat higher, and for example, if the team lost 5-6 wickets at 50-60-75 runs, situations like that have happened to me many times. It would make me feel that I have to play now, build my innings slowly, and learn a lot about it in domestic cricket. So, I didn't change things much – just that I did my batting according to the situation the team was in."

While waiting for his time to play in KKR, sharing a nets session with Narine and Chakaravarthy is always a classroom in spin bowling for Roy, aiming to add layers to his bowling. "Yes, I learn from them every time. Like, all three of us bowl in nets together. So, we talk a lot – like what can we do? What is the situation at this time?

“Even from Sunil Narine – like where to bowl, bowling the same deliveries, and how to send down the carrom ball and apply backspin on the balls. I keep asking these questions on the net, and we talk about everything on bowling."

The years spent watching from the dugout and being under numerous KKR coaches have also accumulated into something useful for Roy. “There has been a lot of growth. To sit and learn and work under GG sir, Abhishek bhaiya, and Chandu sir, who was there in between, as McCullum. By working under different coaches, I got to learn a lot, like sometimes around batting, bowling, discipline, sharpness of the mind, where and what you have to use in a game. So, I got to learn a lot, and it has helped me a lot in domestic as well."

Moving straight from Ranji Trophy to SMAT left little time for adjustment, but Roy stated the fundamentals transfer was smooth. "It was very good. We had very little time to prepare, as before that, we played Ranji Trophy matches. So, the basics were set, and we didn't have to make many changes or change positions and all.

“So, it was a little easier for us to go for the white ball games. Whenever we go for the white ball from the red ball, it feels good as you don't have to change that much -- you just have to hold the position while batting. In T20s, you have to bring some variation in bowling. In day matches, you have to bowl at the same place.

“In T20s, you have to mix both the lengths and lines. So, we just practised a little bit on it. Our support staff worked very hard, and Ishan (Kishan) was with me. He was also very good and led the team so well in all the league matches that we went very far in the competition. Everyone performed very well in the team. So, it felt very good that this was the first time we got to manage the SMAT Trophy for Jharkhand," he elaborated.

A lot of players alongside Roy have gone on to play for the senior India team -- like Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh. All are now established names in IPL and international cricket. At 27, Roy is crystal clear about what a strong IPL 2026 could mean.

"Yes, it seems that the performance is good, whether it was one-day, T20, or red-ball games. So, there is a chance that my name could come up somewhere. If IPL goes well, there is a 100 percent chance that my name will come up somewhere (for the national team). So, this IPL is the most important, and I am focusing on that."

Being on the sidelines can be tough for any player, but Roy manages it by being happy whenever someone in the KKR camp makes the team win. "Whoever does well in this team, I would feel very happy. I would want us to be happy in his happiness so that someone will also be happy in my happiness.

“So, there is always a hunger for that – like if I get to play, someone will say something good. Or they will think there's a friend like me who is always waiting for a chance to play - when will he play? And will he do well? So, there is always a hunger for that, and I keep waiting for it. But yes, whenever I get a chance, I will do well for the team and make them win."

The goal, for now, is straightforward for Roy – get chances and help KKR qualify for the playoffs quickly after missing the bus last time. "Whatever chances I will get, even if I don't get to play, I want to be with the team forever. If I get to play, I want to win as many matches as possible. Firstly, we want to qualify for the playoffs.

“After that, we will see what happens. So, we are looking at the playoff qualifications first. We will take one match at a time, and it will be much better for us. If we quickly win 7-8 games out of the 14 matches, the sooner we will qualify, and we are focused on that."

When his chance to play arrives, Roy is leaving no room for doubt about what he intends to do with it, and who knows, IPL 2026 might well be the springboard for him to get higher honours.

"Yes, this time, I think I might get chances. I have done well, and I am confident that whenever I get a chance -- I don't know when I will get it. But whenever I get a chance, I will do something good for the team this time."

--IANS

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