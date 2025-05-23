IPL 2025: We are happy with our batting order, says PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin

Jaipur, May 23 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ assistant coach Brad Haddin expressed strong confidence in his team's batting unit and outlined the team's strategic goals for the remainder of the tournament ahead of the Punjab Kings next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Haddin was effusive in his praise for the team's batting performance throughout the tournament and also denied any change in skipper Shreyas Iyer’s batting order, who played down the order in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals.

"Our top order has been outstanding. Our captain has been great at number 3. We have seen Shashank and Omar (Omarzai) on a number of occasions. When they have been needed, they have come on and played really well. Shashank has got a couple of 50s, and Omar has done the same. At this stage of the tournament, we are happy with where all our batters are at,” Haddin affirmed.

Addressing the captain's recent absence from his usual batting position in the previous match, Haddin clarified, "It was due to the circumstances the other day. It was a brave effort to actually take the field with how his finger was. So he still played a role, actually running around the boundary in the back half of the game. But yeah, he will go back to his normal position at No.3. He has been outstanding, not only as a batter but as a leader throughout the whole tournament."

Mitchell Owen, who joined the Kings as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, made his debut for the team in the last game. Though he could not do well with the bat in the match, the assistant coach showed immense faith in him and is positive about his comeback in the coming matches.

Assuring that Marsh is now well-prepared for the conditions, Haddin said, "I think the one thing Mitch brings is just sheer brute power. He has had over a week now to acclimatise to what he is going to get. He understands the conditions now. He is talking a lot to our Indian batsmen, he is talking a lot to the coaching staff. So expect Mitch with his next opportunity to play the way we want him to play."

Despite having qualified, Haddin stressed that the team is committed to continuous improvement, staying consistent in their performances, and achieving clear objectives.

"It is good from the outside that we have qualified, but we spoke to the group some time ago about playing the game and the style of game that we want to play, and we have some clear goals where we want to finish at the end. And I think you are going to see that up over the next couple of games,” he stated.

Haddin concluded by expressing satisfaction with the team's current squad depth, which allows the coaching and selection staff to try out different combinations as per the situation.

Lauding the team, he said, “I think at the moment we have got the luxury, we can go with a couple of different combinations. And what I like at the moment, all the players are hungry to play. They are hungry to get out on the field. Training is ultra-competitive, and that is where you want your group to be at this stage.”

Punjab Kings will be facing Delhi Capitals at 7:30 pm at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday.

--IANS

hs/bsk/