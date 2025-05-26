May 26, 2025 12:22 AM हिंदी

IPL 2025: I stuck to my processes and found my form now, says Klassen after his 37-ball ton

I stuck to my processes and found my form now, says Heinrich Klaasen after his 37-ball ton for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 2025 league match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. IANS photos

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) After scoring the joint third-fastest hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen said sticking to his processes helped him find form, something which had deserted him in the 2025 edition of the league.

Promoted to bat at number three in the seventh over, Klaasen was at his ruthless best to smash nine sixes and seven fours and reach his second IPL century in 37 balls. Klaasen eventually finished unbeaten on 105 off 39 balls, as SRH posted 278/3, the third-highest total in the tournament’s history.

“Very pleased, it’s been a long season of disappointments. Luckily, I stuck to my processes and found my form now. Pride is what gave me focus, We owe it to the fans to dish out good performances. The franchise spent a lot of time and money to play this brand of cricket, and it was up to us to step up to the mantle,” said Klaasen in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Asked about what he did right on a fresh pitch in New Delhi, Klaasen stated, “I tried to hit every ball for six, and that's what I did wrong this season. There was a spell from Narine, it was quite difficult, but I tried to improvise. The hard lengths are a bit tougher to play.”

The wicketkeeper-batter also said his coming out to bat at number three is situation-based. “I’m a situation player; that's the idea in the dugout. If we lose a wicket after the powerplay or just at the end of the powerplay, then I just go in. If we lose a wicket earlier, then it doesn’t quite work out. For me, it’s just a number; it all depends on the team situation.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

, Aryna Sabalenka starts with easy win; Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen also advances to the women's singles second round in the French Open on Sunday, Photo credit: WTA Tour

French Open: Sabalenka starts with an easy win; Oly champ Zheng Qinwen advances

Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 105 helps Sunrisers Hyderabad sign off in style with 110-run thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. IANS photos

IPL 2025: Klaasen’s unbeaten 105 helps SRH sign off in style with 110-run thrashing of KKR (ld)

Heinrich Klaasen’s ton, Malinga, and Dubey three-fers help SRH thrash KKR by 110 runs in Indian Premier League 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Klaasen’s ton, Malinga, and Dubey three-fers help SRH thrash KKR by 110 runs

Shashi Tharoor as head of MPs team arrives in Guyana on post-Operation Sindoor anti-terrorism mission

Shashi Tharoor as head of MPs team arrives in Guyana on post-Operation Sindoor anti-terrorism mission

Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United secured Champions League spots in dramatic final day action in the English Premier League on Sunday. Photo credit: Man City

Premier League: Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle secure Champions League spots in dramatic final day

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju lies fifth in the Visit Knoxville Open on the Ferry Tour. Photo credit: Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Instagram page

Golf: Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju lies fifth in Korn Ferry Tour

Op-Sindoor: Satellite images reveal widespread damage at Pakistan’s Nur Khan airbase than earlier presumed

Op-Sindoor: Satellite images reveal widespread damage at Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase than earlier presumed

Lorenzo Musetti earns stylish win over Yannick Hanfmann in men's singles first round of the French Open in Paris on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

French Open: Musetti earns stylish win on 'memorable' court; Perricard downs Bergs in opener

'MTV Roadies': Gautam Gulati's Gang flies past a thin winning margin

'MTV Roadies': Gautam Gulati's Gang flies past a thin winning margin

The Cost of Power: How Pakistan’s military economy is undermining its future (IANS file photo)

The Cost of Power: How Pakistan’s military economy is undermining its future (IANS Analysis)