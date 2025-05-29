IPL 2025: Hopefully Hazlewood picks up from where he left off, says RCB’s Salt

New Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) With Josh Hazlewood back in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing eleven for the Qualifier 1 clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Punjab Kings, opener Phil Salt said he is expecting the fast-bowler to begin his incredible performance from where he left off in the tournament.

Hazlewood picked 18 wickets in 10 games at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 8.44, making him the fourth leading wicket-taker in the competition. He last featured for RCB against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27, before a shoulder niggle kept him out of the remaining games.

Now for Qualifier 1, Hazlewood has come into RCB’s playing eleven in place of Nuwan Thushara, who picked 1-26 in his four overs on his franchise debut against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. “As a player, this is where you want to be, it's really exciting. Good to have Hazlewood back, hopefully he picks up from where he left off,” said Salt in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

RCB made it into the top two of the IPL points table for the first time after 2016, on the back of chasing 228 against LSG.

“It was a run chase for the ages (against Lucknow Super Giants). It was a very good wicket in Lucknow. The way the middle-order came out and finished the job after we set it up was almost what you dream of while chasing a big score like that,” added Salt.

RCB come into the Qualifier 1 clash with just a day’s break, and Salt feels the side is ready to put their best foot forward for a place in the title clash on June 3. “I think we have no choice but to do that.”

“The way the cards have fallen for us, there's no time for thinking about anything else than finishing the game. Need to recover, get on the plane and need to get going once again. It's nice to get to this stage of the competition, regardless of who you are playing for,” he concluded.

