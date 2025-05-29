May 29, 2025 10:29 PM हिंदी

IPL 2025: Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash after three-wicket haul v PBKS

Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash Sharma after three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Thursday, IANS Photos

New Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Though the pacers laid the foundation for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bowl out Punjab Kings for just 101, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma ensured the run squeeze was on in the middle overs with his incredible 3-17.

The googly was Suyash’s lethal weapon on a used pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium to take out Shashank Singh, Musheer Khan, and Marcus Stoinis in blazing fashion and ensure RCB has one foot firmly in playing the title clash on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

"We executed the plans that the coaches gave us. Today I felt good (with the ball). Was feeling very good today while bowling. Felt like batters did not pick the googly. The chat was that this was a semifinal, but we would take it like a normal game. I have worked hard on my bowling. The previous game we played here helped us," said Suyash in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

In last year’s mega auction, RCB picked Suyash for INR 2.6 crore, and so far, that investment has paid off with the New Delhi-based leg-spinner picking eight wickets in 13 matches at an average of 52.87 and an economy rate of 8.81.

Before gaining success with RCB, Suyash had represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous two IPL seasons. He made his IPL debut as a 19-year-old in 2023 and picked up ten wickets in 11 games. But Suyash played only two games and had wicketless returns in KKR’s victorious IPL 2024 campaign.

During the 2025 edition, Suyash had revealed on RCB’s social media accounts that he was suffering from multiple hernias ahead of IPL 2025 and that the franchise had sent him to London to undergo surgery. Suyash had recalled that he was expected to play only after RCB’s three or four games, but eventually began playing for them from the tournament opener against KKR at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Phil Salt hits 56 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru storm into final with eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Qualifier clash of the Inian Premier League 025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Salt hits 56 not out as RCB storm into final with eight-wicket win over PBKS

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Sonakshi Sinha's ‘Nikita Roy’ release pushed; Psychological thriller to now be out in June

Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi Yarraji, Avinash Sable shine on golden day for India in the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi (South Korea), on Thursday. Photo credit: AFI

Asian Athletics: Women's 4x400 relay team, Jyothi, Sable shine on golden day for India in Gumi (Ld)

Vani Kapoor shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in Mysuru on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Vani shares the lead with Amandeep and Vidhatri in 7th leg of WPGT

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash Sharma after three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Thursday, IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Felt like batters did not pick the googly, says Suyash after three-wicket haul v PBKS

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Tom Cruise reflects on his 'Mission Impossible' journey as a producer

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Broken suitcases and inedible food — Pakistani pilgrims abandoned to their fate in Mecca during Haj

Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood pick three-fers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundle out Punjab Kings for 101 in Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Thursday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Suyash, Hazlewood pick three-fers as RCB bundle out PBKS for 101

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor

Kamal Haasan's Kannada remark row: KFCC demands an apology from the 'Thug Life’ actor