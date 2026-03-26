Intensifying efforts to secure Hormuz, stabilise global oil flow, says US

Washington, March 26 (IANS) The United States is intensifying efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz and stabilise global oil flows as its military campaign against Iran continues, with the White House saying operations are focused on protecting energy routes critical to the global economy.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that US forces are targeting Iran’s ability to threaten shipping through the strategic waterway, a vital transit point for global energy supplies.

“Our military also remains laser focused on eliminating the regime’s threat to the free flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz,” she said.

As part of that effort, US forces struck Iranian military infrastructure along the coastline of the strait.

“Over the weekend, we dropped several 5,000-pound bombs on an underground facility used to store equipment, including anti-ship cruise missiles and mobile missile launchers,” Leavitt said.

The White House said the broader campaign has significantly degraded Iran’s maritime capabilities, claiming the destruction of more than 140 naval vessels, including mine layers that could disrupt shipping lanes.

Leavitt said these operations are aimed at ensuring safe passage for commercial vessels.

“Our military efforts grow more successful with each passing day, steadily degrading Iran’s ability to terrorise merchant ships,” she said.

However, she acknowledged there is no immediate timeline for the full restoration of normal tanker traffic through the strait.

“I don’t have a specific timeline for you today… but it’s obviously something the administration is working towards as quickly as we can,” she said.

Alongside military operations, the administration is rolling out measures to stabilise global energy markets and contain price volatility.

Leavitt said the US has directed financial and policy tools to support oil flows, including offering “reasonably-priced political risk insurance” for tankers and issuing waivers to ease supply constraints.

She added that Washington is coordinating with international partners to release additional oil supplies and has taken steps to expand fuel availability domestically.

These measures include a temporary waiver allowing expanded gasoline sales and flexibility in fuel blending requirements to boost supply.

The White House said the administration is working “closely” across agencies to keep oil prices stable during the conflict, which has raised concerns about disruptions to global supply chains.

Leavitt stressed that maintaining energy stability remains a key objective alongside military goals.

“The administration is coming up with creative new solutions by the day to keep the price of oil stable,” she said.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption in the strait can have immediate consequences for international markets, including major importers such as India.

--IANS

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