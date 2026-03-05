Intelligence flags AI propaganda drive using Iran war to radicalise Indian youth

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Israel-US-Iran conflict has raged on for nearly a week now. The operation began with the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following which Iran retaliated and hit both US and Israeli interests in many parts of West Asia.

As the war continues, Indian agencies have picked up chatter on several channels aiming at radicalising the youth in India. There has been fresh chatter about starting a radicalisation drive that has been picked up in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that radical elements have been preparing Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated videos and circulating them. These are propaganda videos which have been prepared in multiple languages.

For instance for Kerala, the videos are made in Malayalam so that these elements are able to target the youth in that state. Similarly for the Kashmir audience the videos are in Kashmiri or Koshur and for UP it is in Hindi, the official said.

In addition to these languages, AI is also being used to create content in Urdu and other Indian languages. This is an indication that the radical elements are planning on expanding their reach using the war as an excuse.

Another official said that these elements are not just targeting the Shia Muslims. The audience includes the Sunnis as well. The idea is to radicalise the youth and then instigate them into carrying out attacks in India, the official added.

Following the death of Khamenei, the Centre had issued an advisory stating that radical elements would look to infiltrate prayer meetings and solidarity rallies and radicalise the youth.

Mourning processions have already been held by Shia communities in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow and Delhi. Officials say that they are expecting more such processions in the days to come. This is what the radical elements would be looking to target, the official added.

In addition to the AI generated videos that are in circulation, a close watch is being kept on influencers who run religious and cultural channels online. These persons would try and subtly slip in messages to incite the youth in India, the official added. Issues such as Shia genocide and attack on the Umma are subjects that they would use to radicalise the people, the agencies have learnt.

Another official added that although the Islamic State is opposed to the Shias, it would still look to capitalise on the situation and push its agenda. This outfit and the likes of the Al-Qaeda have very often used global issues to push their own version of Islam, the official said.

These outfits would push the agenda about both the United States and Israel being anti-Islam. Both the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda would look to use this issue to radicalise the youth in India, the Intelligence agencies have learnt.

Further the agencies have learnt that platforms such as X, WhatsApp and Telegram are being used to spread the agenda of the radicals in India. Officials say that messaging currently is subtle and this indicates that they are testing the waters. As the war intensifies, the message would become louder and open calls would be made to indulge in violence.

Further the agencies are also watching closely the encrypted guidance that is being given by using these messaging channels. The financial flow, too, is being closely monitored, an official added.

Many ISI-backed elements, too, are part of the plot. The ISI does not really care about any cause and its only intention is to bleed India by a thousand cuts. It would back those elements who are using the war in Iran to fuel extremism in India. The idea is to push for homegrown extremism. The larger goal is to push self-radicalised youth into carrying out lone wolf attacks in India.

This is a longer game and the intention is not to strike immediately. These persons want to create a pool of a large number of individuals by using the Iran issue and then strike big in India, the agencies have learnt.

--IANS

vn/rad