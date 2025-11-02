Integrated court complexes being built in 10 dists: UP CM at National Law University's convocation ceremony 

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University on Sunday, congratulating the graduating students and wishing them success in their future endeavors.

The Chief Minister said that the University is a matter of pride for both Uttar Pradesh as well as the nation and credited the law graduates for playing a vital role in strengthening of country’s judicial system.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that for India, dharma is a way of life, not mere worship, and that fulfilling one’s duties faithfully is true religion. He emphasized that a robust judicial system is essential for democracy, stating, “The stronger the judiciary, the easier it becomes to achieve the objectives of good governance.”

Referring to the ancient ideal of Ram Rajya, he said just and impartial governance can be realized today through modern systems of good governance.

Highlighting the government's efforts to strengthen the judiciary, the Chief Minister said the state administration is promoting e-Courts, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Cyber Law training, and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He added that modern infrastructure -- including classrooms, sports complexes, and hostels -- is being developed across universities, alongside skill development and training for judicial officers, prosecutors, police, and administrative officials.

The Chief Minister informed that integrated court complexes are being developed in Uttar Pradesh, with funds already released for 10 districts.

These complexes will house all levels of courts, advocates’ chambers, and residential facilities within a single campus. He added that the Allahabad High Court has become a model of world-class infrastructure.

"To ensure swift justice for women and children, more than 380 fast-track and POCSO courts have been established, while Lok Adalats are being strengthened to promote quick and amicable dispute resolution. Forensic laboratories have been set up in every police range, and the Uttar Pradesh State Forensic Institute now provides specialized training to youth," CM Yogi said.

He added that efforts are underway to integrate e-Court, e-Policing, e-Prosecution, and e-Forensic services on a unified digital platform to make the justice system faster, more transparent, and efficient.

