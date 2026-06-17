Inspired by PM Modi's appeal, Maha family refurbishes old mangalsutra for son's wedding

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) In a heart-warming gesture following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to ordinary citizens to shun gold purchase, a family from Maharashtra's Wardha district adhered to advice in the 'national interest' and chose to reuse the old Mangalsutra for their son's wedding.

The family, hailing from Pulgaon region, decided against purchasing new gold jewellery and mangalsutra for their son's wedding and instead chose to refurbish the existing mangalsutra, to gift to their daughter-in-law.

Satish Gaurishankar Choubey, a small businessman who runs puja materials shop in Pulgaon also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, told him that his family decided against buying a new gold ornaments, including mangalsutra for the bride and were abiding by his appeal for restraining spending on gold, in wake of West Asia crisis.

According to Choubey, the family discussed and debated about purchasing a new mangalsutra for the bride of his son Yash Choubey, whose wedding is scheduled for July 1.

However, his wife Seema Choubey then decided to get her mangalsutra polished and refurbished, for gifting it to the daughter-in-law.

In the letter, Choubey wrote that for the family, the decision was not merely about saving money.

"It was a conscious effort to demonstrate that ordinary citizens can contribute to national causes through small personal choices. The family felt that responding positively to the Prime Minister's call was their way of participating in a larger national effort," he said.

Choubey also added that though the family comes from a Marwari Rajasthani Brahmin background and would have conducted the wedding with full traditional customs and celebrations, they wished to hold back and set an example by avoiding unnecessary purchases.

The family has also invited Prime Minister Modi to bless the newlyweds.

At the least, they expect to receive a congratulatory letter from the Prime Minister, conveying his blessings.

Choubey also says that the blessing from Prime Minister Modi, either in person or through letter would be a cherished memory for the family and will be an affirmation of their act in national interest.

--IANS

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