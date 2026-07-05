INS Sudarshini sails into New York harbour, represents India at Sail 250

New York, July 5 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini sailed into the New York Harbour during the Parade of Sail, to represent India at Sail 250, commemorating the United States' 250th anniversary, and the US International Naval Review.

"Indian Navy at Sail250 / 4th of July Indian Navy’s Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini sailed into New York Harbour, proudly flying the Indian Tricolour during the Parade of Sail, representing India at the Sail 250 and US International Naval Review," the Indian Navy spokesperson wrote on X.

"Having successfully completed engagements at Norfolk and Baltimore, the presence of India's iconic three-masted barque in the USA, on 4th of July, showcases growing India–US naval partnership, maritime goodwill and friendship," the post added.

The sail ship departed for New York on Wednesday to participate in the SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events, reaffirming India’s commitment to maritime partnership and reflecting its enduring seafaring heritage.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said, "Next stop New York!' Lokayan26 - Strengthening Maritime Ties. Carrying forward the timeless spirit of seafaring and India's rich maritime heritage, INS Sudarshini set course towards New York to participate in the SAIL4th 250 New York and SAIL Boston events, reaffirming India's enduring commitment to maritime friendship, cooperation, goodwill, and mutual trust among nations."

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship arrived at Baltimore port, underscoring India's rich maritime heritage as well as the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the Indian and US navies.

As part of its landmark transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26, the vessel reached Baltimore on June 26 after sailing from Norfolk, Virginia. The passage included a transit through the historic Chesapeake and Delaware (C&D) Canal, beneath major mid-Atlantic bridges.

INS Sudarshini participated in Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19 to 23, joining tall ships from across the world and representing India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade.

--IANS

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