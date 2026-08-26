INS Sudarshini departs Portugal's Lisbon after concluding port call

Lisbon, Aug 26 (IANS) The Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, concluded its three-day port call at Portugal's Lisbon, as part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Rear Admiral Miguel Bessa Pacheco, Commandant, Portuguese Naval Academy, and Rear Admiral Joao Paulo Silva Pereira, Deputy Fleet Commander, Portuguese Navy. The meetings between naval officials of India and Portugal reinforced the institutional ties and mutual understanding between the two navies, a statement released by Ministry of Defence on Wednesday mentioned.

Sea trainees from the Indian Navy visited the Portuguese Naval Academy (Escola Naval), where they met their Portuguese counterparts, toured the historic campus and training facilities, and shared perspectives on seamanship and tall-ship sail training.

"The port call also featured a deck reception onboard with senior Portuguese military officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the Indian diaspora. The visit of INS Sudarshini to Portuguese ports of Ponta Delgada and Lisbon underscores the enduring maritime cooperation and partnership between the two nations," the Ministry of Defence added.

Professional interactions, training exchanges and social engagements have further strengthened the maritime cooperation and partnership between the navies of India and Portugal, according to the statement released by the Indian Navy.

INS Sudarshini arrived at Lisbon on August 22, marking its 15th port call in seven months as it continues to carry the message of friendship, maritime cooperation and camaraderie across the globe.

INS Sudarshini reached Lisbon after it concluded its port call at Ponta Delgada on Sao Miguel Island - the capital of the Azores archipelago of Portugal on August 16

"The port call witnessed professional and cultural engagements with the Portuguese Navy, strengthening maritime cooperation and camaraderie between the two navies," the Ministry of Defence said.

A formal deck reception was hosted onboard the Portuguese Navy’s sail training vessel, NRP Sagres. This was followed by a reciprocal evening deck reception onboard INS Sudarshini for local military leadership, diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.

"The ship also celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day at Ponta Delgada on 15 Aug 2026. The ship was dressed overall, and a Colours ceremony was held to mark the occasion with pride and patriotism," the statement added.

--IANS

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