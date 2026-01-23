Innovations led by women, tier-2, tier-3 cities redefining India’s growth narrative: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The rise in innovations led by women and those living in tier-2 and tier-3 cities is redefining India’s growth narrative, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Friday.

Addressing the "National Skill Summit 2026", organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), at PHD House, New Delhi, Singh said that India is witnessing a historic democratisation of opportunities, creating an ecosystem where young people today have the freedom to discover their true aptitude, choose their own paths, and convert skills into sustainable livelihoods.

The Minister highlighted how the transformation is visible across sectors, from civil services to startups.

“Today’s civil service toppers come from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, rural areas, and small towns that were once absent from the merit lists. Similarly, over 50 percent of India’s startups now emerge from beyond metropolitan cities,” he said, busting the myth that innovation is confined to Bengaluru, Delhi, or Hyderabad.

Further, he also emphasised women-led growth.

“Women are increasingly leading India’s success stories, from startups to space missions,” Singh said, while citing examples such as Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya mission, both led by women scientists.

He noted that over 60 per cent of beneficiaries under the Mudra scheme are women.

“Schemes meant for youth are today being adopted even more enthusiastically by women,” he said.

The Minister observed that India's youth today are more enlightened than ever before, and we must learn to listen to them, while emphasising that the role of mentors and institutions must evolve from delivering long monologues to becoming active listeners and facilitators.

The Minister said that for the first time, India has built a holistic ecosystem that allows youth not only to dream but also to realise those dreams.

“Young people today have the opportunity to choose what they wish to do, understand their inner strengths, and discover what they are truly meant for. This is where mentorship becomes critical, not to impose, but to guide,” he said.

“We were once obsessed with IT alone. Today, we recognise that agriculture, traditional skills, and local strengths can generate far greater impact,” he added.

The Minister also pointed to India’s rising global stature, noting improvements across innovation and patent indices.

“India now ranks among the top countries in patents, with more than half filed by Indian residents who were born, educated, and trained here,” he said, adding that biotechnology is poised to become the next major industrial revolution after IT.

--IANS

rvt/