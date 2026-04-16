Injury sidelines Liverpool’s Hugo for FIFA World Cup and remainder of season

Liverpool, April 16 (IANS) English football club Liverpool have been dealt a major blow as their premier striker Hugo Ekitike has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

Hugo's injury has caused a big damage to France's football team, as the striker was expected to play a big role for his national side in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, but he is sidelined for a minimum of six months and will miss the multi-national tournament.

The French forward had to be taken off on a stretcher after showing clear signs of discomfort in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final against PSG at Anfield. Ekitike seemed to slip while sprinting after a loose ball, with no contact involved, prompting immediate medical attention and his substitution.

Liverpool issued a formal update on Thursday, confirming the worst-case scenario for the 23-year-old following medical assessments done after the match.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Hugo Ekitike has sustained a serious Achilles injury. The forward had to be substituted during the first half of Tuesday's Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield after a slip on the turf," Liverpool said in a statement.

"Scans on the issue have subsequently confirmed a rupture of the Achilles tendon. Ekitike will therefore be sidelined for the remaining weeks of the club season and unable to participate at this summer's World Cup with France.

Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time, with Hugo receiving the full support of everyone at LFC," it added.

Ekitike has taken to Instagram to post for the first time since suffering the injury, sending a message directly to fans alongside a picture of himself sitting alone on the pitch at Liverpool's home ground, Anfield.

"It’s hard, maybe even unfair… but I’m grateful this is happening to me here, among you, I'm not alone. Your strength and your love will be my driving force. See you again soon, Anfield," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

--IANS

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