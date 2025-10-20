Injured Rodri to miss Villarreal, Villa games, confirms Guardiola

Manchester, Oct 20 (IANS) Manchester City will be without key midfielder Rodri for their upcoming matches against Villarreal and Aston Villa this week, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. The Spanish international is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained earlier this month.

Rodri limped off in the first half of City's 1-0 win over Brentford on October 5 and subsequently withdrew from Spain's squad for their World Cup qualifiers. The 29-year-old also missed City's 2-0 victory against Everton over the weekend and will continue his rehabilitation as the club takes a cautious approach to his return.

"I don't think so for Villarreal or Aston Villa," Guardiola told British media when asked about Rodri’s availability. "It's not long, but it's muscular and you have to be careful. We've tried so many times, we've tried to not take a risk, but we have not been able to (manage) that. So we will see."

Rodri’s absence is a blow for City, especially ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Villarreal - a club where he began his senior career before moving to Atletico Madrid and eventually joining City. He has been a vital part of Guardiola’s midfield, offering balance, control, and defensive stability.

City, currently second in the Premier League table with 16 points from eight matches, trail leaders Arsenal by three points. After facing Villarreal, they will host Aston Villa on Sunday in what promises to be another key fixture in the title race.

Rodri already missed a significant chunk of last season due to a knee injury, and City are keen not to rush him back prematurely. With a packed fixture list ahead, Guardiola is expected to rotate his squad and rely on depth in midfield as they aim to compete on multiple fronts.

