Ahan Shetty on ‘Border 2’: Wanted the look to reflect honesty, discipline of Navy officer

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty says the encouraging response to the first look of Border 2 has left him deeply humbled, adding that the uniform he wears in the film represents far more than just a costume.

Ahan said, “Seeing the love coming in for the Border 2 poster is truly humbling. Wearing the uniform carries a sense of responsibility, and I wanted the look to reflect the honesty and discipline of a Navy officer.”

He added: “The encouragement from audiences means a lot to me, and it motivates me to give my absolute best to the film. I hope people feel that sincerity when they watch Border 2 on screen.”

In the first-look poster, which was released on December 9, Ahan could be seen in a gripping, battle-scarred avatar as an Indian Navy officer. The poster captured the actor in a gripping combat moment — blood smeared across his face, eyes blazing with determination, and a military gun firmly in hand as he stands on duty.

Ahan took to his Instagram handle to drop his first look from the actioner and captioned it, “Sarhad ho ya Samandar… Dharti Maa ka har beta ek hi kasam nibhaata hai #Border2 in cinemas 23rd January, 2026.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, “Border 2” features a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026.

Talking about Ahan, the son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, he began his acting career with Milan Luthria directional romantic action drama film Tadap in 2021, co-starring Tara Sutaria. The film was a remake of hit Telugu action film RX 100.

After the makers unveiled his son’s first look from “Border 2” on December 9, Suniel couldn’t hold back his pride.

Reacting to this, Suniel took to the comments section and dropped a red heart emoji. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh commented, “Fire.”

Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty expressed her excitement writing, “Just toooooo goood!!!!!!! I’m so excited.”

