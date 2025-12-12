Kirti Kulhari calls being a part of ‘Four More Shots Please!’ season 4 the most meaningful experience of her career

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari has described being part of “Four More Shots Please! Season 4” as the most meaningful experience of her career.

The actress opened up about how the show allowed her to explore new dimensions of her craft while portraying a character that is bold, vulnerable, and deeply relatable. On Friday, the makers shared the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming show on social media with the caption, “pouring the trailer onto your feed #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Dec 19.”

The stellar cast returns with Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles, joined by Prateik Babbar, Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee, and Milind Soman reprising their characters. This season also sees new additions to the ensemble, including Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, as the beloved quartet gets back into action.

Speaking about her role, Kirti shared in a statement, “Being a part of Four More Shots Please! has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. Anjana’s journey – her strength, her flaws, her evolution – resonated with so many women across the world, and that love has carried us through four beautiful seasons. As we wrap this final chapter, my heart is full. This show became bigger than just a story. It became a voice. And that’s only because the fans held us, celebrated us, and kept us going from day one.”

Sayani Gupta added, “It’s rare for a show to touch lives so deeply, and Four More Shots Please! did that because fans embraced these four women exactly as they were – messy, brave, vulnerable, loud, loving, and real women with agency and distinct voices.”

Talking about her character Siddhi, Maanvi mentioned, “Four More Shots Please! didn’t just give me a character. It gave me a tribe. From the very first season, Siddhi found a place in people’s hearts, and that connection is something I continue to cherish deeply. Every woman who saw a bit of her younger self in Siddhi made this journey worth it. This season is a celebration of the fans who have grown with us, supported us, and continue to love us unconditionally.”

“Umang has lived loudly. Loved loudly. Broken loudly. And rebuilt herself loudly. Fans embraced all her shades right from the beginning, and that love only grew stronger with every season. This finale is our way of giving back to everyone who rooted for this girl gang, who partied with them, cried with them, and celebrated with them,” stated Bani J.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the final season of this International Emmy-nominated original series is directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani.

“Four More Shots Please! Season 4” will from December 19 on Prime Video.

