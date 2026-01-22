Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira out of T20 World Cup and West Indies series; Rickelton, Stubbs drafted in

Johannesburg, Jan 22 (IANS) South Africa batter Tony de Zorzi and all-rounder Donovan Ferreira have been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies and the Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka due to injuries, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.

De Zorzi has not recovered from a right hamstring tear sustained during the ODI against India last month, while Ferreira fractured his left clavicle in an SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on January 17.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton and batting all-rounder Tristan Stubbs have been named as their replacements in the 15-man squad. CSA added that veteran left-handed batter David Miller will also miss the T20Is against the West Indies after suffering an adductor injury while playing for Paarl Royals, with his T20 World Cup participation subject to a fitness test.

In place of him, Rubin Hermann has been added to the squad for the series against the West Indies. Pacer Lungi Ngidi, who bowled only two overs for Pretoria Capitals in their game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, is expected to recover from a leg issue in time to travel to India and Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup. Dewald Brevis, who struck a match-winning 75 despite injuring his finger, will undergo a scan on Thursday.

The Aiden Markram-led Proteas team will assemble on January 23 ahead of the first match against West Indies in Paarl on January 27, followed by games in Centurion on January 29 and Johannesburg on January 31. Players involved in the SA20 knockout phase will join the squad on January 26.

South Africa's T20 World Cup contingent will depart for India on February 1. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held fromFebruary 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. South Africa are drawn in Group D of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. They will begin their campaign on February 9 against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

