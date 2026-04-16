April 16, 2026 2:09 PM हिंदी

TCS row: Infosys dismisses social media allegations over harassment at Pune facility

Infosys dismisses social media allegations over harassment at Pune BPM facility

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Amid the ongoing workplace harassment probe at TCS Nashik, IT bellwether Infosys has dismissed social media allegations of workplace harassment at its Business Process Management (BPM) facility in Pune.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of Maharashtra’s IT sector, following a separate investigation into Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik over allegations of workplace harassment and forced religious conversion.

The Infosys controversy emerged after a series of posts on social media platform X alleged inappropriate behaviour towards female employees at its Pune facility.

However, the posts were later deleted. Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane said the government has taken note of the allegations.

Infosys said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and discrimination.

“Infosys maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any form of harassment or discrimination,” the company said.

The IT firm added that any issue reported is treated seriously and investigated by an independent committee, and that it promotes a “speak-up culture” encouraging employees to report concerns through multiple channels.

The company also stated that it has activated internal processes and preventive mechanisms in line with its global Code of Conduct to examine the matter.

The development comes against the backdrop of the ongoing TCS Nashik case, where multiple women employees have alleged harassment by senior staff between 2022 and 2026.

The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, stalking, inappropriate touching, objectionable remarks, mental harassment, and alleged pressure to adopt certain religious practices or convert.

Investigators have examined over 40 CCTV footage clips and are recording statements from complainants and accused persons.

Police have also carried out an undercover operation involving women personnel in connection with the probe.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officials stating that all aspects are being examined before any conclusions are drawn.

In a related development, TCS officials conducted an unannounced visit to their Nashik office this week as part of an internal inquiry into the allegations, according to NDTV Profit.

The company has constituted a special investigation committee and is examining the complaints. Senior officials have recorded employee statements as part of the probe.

Sources said multiple complaints surfaced during the inquiry, widening its scope. As a precautionary measure, TCS has directed around 120 employees at its Nashik facility to work from home starting this week while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has constituted a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the TCS BPO unit at Nashik. The committee will submit its report within 10 working days.

--IANS

ag/na

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