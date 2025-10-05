October 05, 2025 6:02 PM हिंदी

IndusInd Bank’s Q2 net advances drop 8 pc, deposits decline 5 pc

IndusInd Bank’s Q2 net advances drop 8 pc amid 5 pc decline in deposits

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported a sharp decline in its business performance for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), with both advances and deposits falling year-on-year (YoY) and sequentially (QoQ).

The bank’s net advances stood at Rs 3.27 lakh crore, down 8 per cent compared with the same period previous fiscal and 2 per cent lower than the previous quarter (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchanges filing.

Net deposits also fell to Rs 3.89 lakh crore -- reflecting a 5 per cent decline YoY and a 2 per cent drop quarter-on-quarter, the lender added in its filing.

IndusInd Bank’s Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ratio weakened to 30.80 per cent, compared with 31.50 per cent in the previous quarter and 35.90 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, the lender posted a net profit of Rs 684 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), a steep 68 per cent decline from Rs 2,152 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY25).

Net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 4,640 crore, dropped 14.2 per cent compared with Rs 5,408 crore a year ago.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved sequentially to 3.46 per cent from 2.25 per cent in the previous quarter but remained below 4.25 per cent recorded a year earlier.

Asset quality showed mixed trends in the previous quarter of the current financial year.

While slippages improved sequentially, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) rose to 3.64 per cent from 3.1 per cent in the previous quarter, and net NPAs increased to 1.12 per cent from 0.95 per cent.

The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 70 per cent, as per its earlier filing.

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 747.55 on the BSE on Friday, up Rs 3.85, or 0.52 per cent.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision, says Harbhajan Singh

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on World Teachers' Day. Photo credit: SAI

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Dr. Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi on World Teachers' Day