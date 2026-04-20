April 20, 2026 2:22 PM हिंदी

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan

'Indru Netru Nalai' director R Ravikumar announces his son's name as Aadhan (Photo Credit: Ravikumar/Instagram)

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) Well known Tamil film director R Ravikumar, who has carved a niche in science fiction with acclaimed films like 'Indru Netru Naalai' and 'Ayalaan', on Monday announced his son's name as Aadhan.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Ravikumar posted a note in Tamil. In it, he said, "We have named our last child 'Aadhan' today. Aadhan is a wonderful Tamil name that is frequently found in ancient Tamil literature. The name was also discovered on pots that were excavated from the Keeladi archeological site."

He also went on to explain that the word 'Aadhan' comes from 'Aakubhavan' (Creator in English).

On the work front, Ravikumar is to next direct a bilingual film which will feature actor Soori, who is now emerging as one of Tamil cinema's fast rising heroes, in the the lead.

Popular production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for crafting intriguing and larger-than-life entertainers across multiple languages, had recently announced this venture. Interestingly, this upcoming film is the production house's third Tamil venture and is being tentatively referred to as #MythriTamil03.

The production house had said that Soori would play the lead in this film, which is to be directed by R Ravikumar. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on behalf of the popular banner known predominantly for producing superhit Telugu films.

The makers made the announcement along with an intense, visually arresting poster. The protagonist is shown from behind, waist-deep in murky floodwater in the poster. His reflection in the body of water around him, adding a surreal edge. A weapon clenched in his right-hand hints at danger and survival. Around him lies a trail of wreckage- scattered utensils, debris, and an overturned gas cylinder, capturing the raw aftermath of destruction. A dim red glow pouring through a doorway ahead casts an ominous silhouette, heightening the mood of dread.

Hovering above the submerged reflection, the words “BLOOD FOLLOWED THE FLOOD” amplify the sense of devastation and imminent violence. The tone is gritty, and mysterious, suggesting a narrative rooted deeply in emotional intensity and chaos.

--IANS

mkr/

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