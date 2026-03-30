Indonesia's UN peacekeeper killed after strike on UNIFIL position in Lebanon

Jakarta/Beirut, March 30 (IANS) One Indonesian national was killed after an Israeli artillery shelling targeted the headquarters of the Indonesian unit serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the southern village of Adshit al-Qusayr.

Preliminary reports on Sunday (local time) said there were injuries among UNIFIL personnel, while UNIFIL helicopters were seen heading to the targeted site following the shelling, reports Xinhua, quoting the local media.

The attack comes amid continued exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border and rising tensions in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, in a statement on X, said, "A peacekeeper was tragically killed last night when a projectile exploded in a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr. Another was critically injured. No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace."

"Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger," it said.

"Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes... Too many lives have been lost on both sides of the Blue Line in this conflict. There is no military solution. The violence must end," it added.

Indonesia confirmed that one of its peacekeepers was killed in Adchit Al Qusayr, and condemned the incident, calling for a "thorough and transparent investigation".

In a statement, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said, "The Government of the Republic of Indonesia expresses its deepest condolences following the death of one Indonesian peacekeeper and the injury of three others serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)."

"We are profoundly saddened by this loss. We pay our highest respect to the fallen peacekeeper for his dedication and service to international peace and security. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we wish a full and swift recovery to the injured personnel. Indonesia is working with UNIFIL to ensure the prompt repatriation of the fallen and the best possible medical treatment for the injured," the Ministry said.

Indonesia reiterated its "condemnation of Israel's attacks in southern Lebanon" and called on all the parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, cease attacks against civilian populations and infrastructure, and return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

--IANS

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