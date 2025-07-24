Indoco Remedies clocks Rs 35.6 crore loss in Q1 vs Rs 2.6 crore profit last year

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Pharmaceutical company Indoco Remedies Limited on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 35.6 crore in the June quarter (Q1 FY26), a sharp drop from the net profit of Rs 2.6 crore recorded during the same period previous year (Q1 FY25).

Indoco’s revenue rose marginally by 1.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 438 crore, compared to Rs 431.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, its operating profit (EBITDA) dropped sharply by 62.8 per cent to Rs 17.8 crore from Rs 47.8 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Due to this, the EBITDA margin fell to 4.06 per cent, down from 11.08 per cent a year ago -- indicating pressure on operating efficiency.

Despite the challenging performance, the company remains optimistic about the future. Indoco’s Managing Director, Aditi Panandikar, said that the company’s 12.5 per cent revenue growth over the previous quarter highlights the strength and resilience of its teams and operational strategy.

She expressed confidence in the company's ability to sustain this momentum and make a turnaround in the coming quarters.

Following the earnings announcement, the company’s shares fell and touched the day's low of Rs 291.

However, the stock has gained over 11 per cent in the past month -- showing positive investor interest in the longer term.

Indoco Remedies is a research-driven pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets.

It has a turnover of $180 million and employs over 6,000 people, including more than 400 scientists and field staff.

The company operates 11 manufacturing units -- seven for finished dosages and four for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) -- along with a modern R&D centre and a CRO facility.

Its facilities are approved by major global regulators, including the USFDA and UK-MHRA.

Indoco has a strong product portfolio and generates over 106 million prescriptions annually from more than 2.4 lakh doctors across different specialties in India.

Its brands include Cyclopam, Febrex Plus, Sensodent-K, Karvol Plus, and ATM, among others. The company also has tie-ups with large generic drugmakers globally, strengthening its international footprint.

