'Youth' producer Karuppiah: Last March, this Karuppiah was going through a mid-life crisis!

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Karuppiah, the producer of the upcoming romantic entertainer 'Youth', featuring Ken Karunas in the lead, has now penned an emotional post on the eve of the film's release, detailing how it had taken him 12 long years to break into the film industry.

The young film producer, who is just 27 years old, wrote, "27 years old? Producer? Too soon, people say. For them, it might be too soon. But for me, it’s been 12 years of trying hard to break in, ever since I started dreaming about cinema at 15."

He confessed, "Last March, this same Karuppiah was going through a midlife crisis, just wondering what’s next in life. I had signed two films back then. Both were multistarrers, both got stuck and didn’t see the light of day. Everything felt uncertain. Somewhere in that phase, life itself started feeling a little claustrophobic."

He then went on to say, "At that point, the only dream I held onto was simple. Just to see my name on screen as a Writer–Director. Cut to one year later… That dream didn’t just stay a dream. It grew. It became something bigger than me.I realized my purpose is to bring out the best cinema I enjoy to as many people as I possibly can."

"From chasing a credit to building a vision - this hard journey built me. Thank you Amma and Appa for standing beside me. Grateful to be your son! This film is for both of you," he said.

"Loved cinema a little too much, so we built a company. That’s our @paarvathaaent. Thank you to my friends and core production team for being there during tough times. Finally, thank you Ken and gang for giving us #YOUTH. @KenKarunaas he is here to slay! And @ammamuthu_surya, thank you for introducing Ken and #Youth to us :) indebted to you forever."

He signed off saying, "And this is just the beginning. We’re here, and we’re here to bring you good, honest cinema. Tomorrow, the first step into that journey begins with a lot of hope. #Youth is now all yours."

--IANS

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