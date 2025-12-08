IndiGo’s failure to comply with FDTL norms led to crisis: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 8 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said nationwide disruption caused by IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations stemmed from the airline’s failure to comply with Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms recommended by the Parliament Standing Committee.

He said FDTL norms were implemented as part of the process to introduce international standards for public safety.

Responding to a question at a news conference here, Chief Minister Naidu said the FDTL rules clearly prescribe limits on pilot duty hours, mandatory rest periods, and crew working conditions. “Pilots cannot exceed certain duty hours; they need adequate rest. Otherwise, operations become unsafe,” he noted.

He pointed out that IndiGo, being a low-cost carrier, had not recruited adequate staff over the years. With the implementation of FDTL norms, the airline was forced to comply—leading to 550 flights being cancelled on December 4 and nearly 600 on December 5.

“This sudden disruption has caused severe inconvenience to passengers due to IndiGo’s poor roster planning. That is where they committed the mistake,” Naidu said.

He added that the Government of India has since given temporary relief by easing certain FDTL conditions, and normalcy is expected to return soon. Since IndiGo is the biggest player which operates 60-65 per cent of all domestic flights, there was a crisis.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president, however, exuded confidence that the Centre will sort out the issue. He said it has already issued firm directions to refund the money to all affected passengers, and the airline has refunded most of the money.

Chandrababu Naidu hit back at the opposition YSR Congress party for demanding the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. “He is answerable to the Parliament and Hon’ble Prime Minister,” he said.

He slammed the critics for politicising the national crisis. “They want to sensational this crisis. They are throwing mud at us to escape their own wrongdoings. This matter lies purely in the Centre’s domain. As a Chief Minister, I don’t interfere in the performance of Central Ministers—that is the Prime Minister’s prerogative,” he said.

He reiterated that both the Centre and the airline are now taking corrective steps to stabilise operations.

--IANS

ms/uk